It's been a big week for naked dresses and updos. On the same night that Margot Robbie stepped out at an overseas movie premiere wearing a Giorgio Armani naked dress with her hair styled in a French twist, Dakota Johnson pulled off a look with the same combination, and I've never been more obsessed with her glam.

Johnson attended the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City on Sept. 11, where she stunned in an all-black, floral print Gucci naked gown with a black bra and underwear set underneath. The dress featured a high neck, so it only made sense for her hair to be styled in an updo to keep most of the attention on the gown. Her deep brown hair was pulled back into a slightly messy bun with small pieces of hair pulled out on both sides of her face alongside thick curtain bangs. Johnson's go-to hairstylist is usually Mark Townsend, though it's not clear if he's the artist behind last night's look.

As for her makeup, she kept it sultry with a slight smokey eye and a nude lip.

Dakota Johnson wears a messy updo and smokey eye makeup at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner on Sept. 11. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Updos have been a staple on a handful of red carpets in the last week. The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday night, and some of the best beauty looks from the show were complete with stunning high buns and big, '90s-style prom updos. Tessa Thompson also attended a movie premiere on Sept. 10 wearing her hair in a very chic, twisted bun. Whether you're wearing an elegant gown or a casual top and jeans, a bun (slick or otherwise), has the ability to look good with just about anything.

Read ahead for some beauty essentials that'll likely come in handy for recreating Johnson's look from above.