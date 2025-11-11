I Can't Stop Starting at Janelle Monáe's Retro Bun
Her glam has never been subtle.
Janelle Monáe isn't exactly known for having the most subtle red carpet glam (I'm still thinking about some of her eye makeup looks to this day), yet, somehow, she still manages to surprise me with an out-of-the-box look every time she steps out. This weekend, for example, the singer appeared at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, and before taking the stage to participate in a star-studded tribute to OutKast during the show, she walked the red carpet wearing a playful, green Thom Browne suit featuring a mixture of different prints and an extra set of arms. As to be expected, Monáe's hair was just as whimsical as the rest of her outfit.
Courtesy of hairstylist Nikki Nelms, her hair was styled in a low, twisted bun that extended all the way around the back of her head, and she paired the style with blunt bangs and a black-and-white striped headband that she wrapped around the front of her head. For her makeup, she wore warm-toned eyeshadow with thick, liquid eyeliner in a subtle cat eye shape and nude lipstick with brown lip liner.
Updos like the French twist, the low bun, and even the sleek ponytail, are all pretty much staples when it comes to red carpet beauty, but Monáe's hairstyle—bangs and all—puts a fun and unique twist on a style that'd otherwise be simple and low-effort.
To recreate Janelle Monáe's hairstyle (or something similar) read ahead for some styling essentials you'll need.
A style like this requires a little extra thickness, so if your hair is need of more volume, add some with a few clip-in extensions.
You can also turn a textured wig—this one is glueless for easier application.
Brush every single hair into place with this smoothing hairbrush.
Of course, you'll need a decent amount of bobby pins to pin every hair into place and ensure your style holds.
