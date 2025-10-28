I've Never Seen a Flippy Bob More Perfect Than Brittany Snow's
Stunning, truly.
I've always agreed that there's no hairstyle that'll make you look or feel more powerful than a blunt bob. It's a short and minimal cut that somehow demands attention, and I'm of the opinion that it truly gives "head bitch in charge" energy to anyone who wears it. And after seeing a recent photo of Brittany Snow, my point was proven yet again.
The actress appeared at an event with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, where she spoke on a panel wearing a dark gray suit and a hairstyle that makes me feel like I could trust her with my entire life. Over the last few months, she's switched back and forth between long and short hair, but for Monday's event, she opted for the bob again, styling it with a middle part with her front pieces tucked behind her ears and a bold flip at the ends.
Blunt bobs are already a timeless hairstyle, but this has been a pretty big year for the flipped bob. Just last week, SNL alum Ego Nwodim stepped out wearing the style, not to mention several other celebrities like Tyla, Keira Knightley, and Allison Janney were all seen wearing flippy bobs while out at events over the past few months. It's a chic take on the short cut, and it allows you to add a little something extra to your hair when you want something a little more interesting than a bone-straight style.
To get the flippy bob of your dreams, read ahead for some styling must-haves.
Give yourself a sleek and smooth finish with this ceramic flat iron that has one heat setting to help you avoid damage.
Add some extra shine with this glossing serum that also prevents frizz.
Finish things off with a hairspray that'll hold your bouncy curls in place.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.