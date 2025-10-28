I've always agreed that there's no hairstyle that'll make you look or feel more powerful than a blunt bob. It's a short and minimal cut that somehow demands attention, and I'm of the opinion that it truly gives "head bitch in charge" energy to anyone who wears it. And after seeing a recent photo of Brittany Snow, my point was proven yet again.

The actress appeared at an event with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, where she spoke on a panel wearing a dark gray suit and a hairstyle that makes me feel like I could trust her with my entire life. Over the last few months, she's switched back and forth between long and short hair, but for Monday's event, she opted for the bob again, styling it with a middle part with her front pieces tucked behind her ears and a bold flip at the ends.

Brittany Snow wears a flippy bob the SAG-AFTRA Foundation event on Oct. 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt bobs are already a timeless hairstyle, but this has been a pretty big year for the flipped bob. Just last week, SNL alum Ego Nwodim stepped out wearing the style, not to mention several other celebrities like Tyla, Keira Knightley, and Allison Janney were all seen wearing flippy bobs while out at events over the past few months. It's a chic take on the short cut, and it allows you to add a little something extra to your hair when you want something a little more interesting than a bone-straight style.

To get the flippy bob of your dreams, read ahead for some styling must-haves.