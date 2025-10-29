On October 28, Sydney Sweeney proved she has major WAG potential at game four of the World Series, between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays evened up the best-of-seven series, but Sweeney's baseball outfit was the true winner.

Less than 24 hours after her Savannah Film Festival run, Sweeney swapped red carpets for box seats inside L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. Boxing legend Christy Martin and Sweeney posed for a pre-game photo in matching jerseys, no less. (The actor portrays Martin in her biopic, Christy.) A Shohei Ohtani button-down began her World Series selects, and rightfully so—the night before, he reached home base nine times in a historic 18-inning stretch. She left the jersey open, revealing a matching tank top underneath. Sweeney it was paired to micro-mini jean shorts, in her preferred shade of sky blue.

One stiletto-clad premiere after another called for comfier counterparts. The Euphoria actor chose black cowboy boots, presumably from Tecovas. Pointed toes and calf-length shafts featured slightly-distressed black leather. Complementary embroidery added subtle dimension to each upper. Instead of rubber soles, each tread was lined with brown leather, leaning into their Western roots. Oversize sunglasses gave her look a certain Pamela Anderson-ish charm.

Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin matched each other's energy in Dodgers jerseys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first, it seemed Sweeney went purse-less for her first baseball game since 2022. Then, photographers spotted a $2,250 Bottega Veneta bag near her front-row World Series seat. She went with the Checkered Leather Concert Pouch, originally made to abide by stadium bag policies. The baby blue, navy, and white brought back summer's gingham trend for fall. What's more, it elevated Dodgers Blue with ease.

A moment for her Bottega Veneta bag, which almost went unnoticed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney may not be a loyal Dodgers fan, but she's a pro at curating a baseball game-worthy look. Back in 2022, she threw a ceremonial first pitch before the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, their home turf. She cropped a Red Sox jersey as to not hide her denim cutoffs. Compared to her latest jean shorts, their wash was slightly darker. Golden Goose sneakers in a flat, slim silhouette matched her jersey to a T.

Three years ago, Sydney threw a ceremonial first pitch in style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney and Meghan Markle made game four of the World Series the most star-studded match, so far. The night prior, Hailey Bieber was spotted in the stands, wearing an oversize sweatshirt. Her only Dodgers gear? A bright blue pimple patch.

Now that the Dodgers and Blue Jays are tied, the hot ticket outing just got a whole lot hotter. Keep an eye on the Jumbotron tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, to see which A-listers scored a ticket.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Sydney Sweeney