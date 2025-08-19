Michelle Williams’s French Twist Is Giving Us a Master Class On Growing Out a Pixie Cut

Michelle Williams is firmly in her post-pixie era. On August 19, the actress was spotted in Los Angeles looking as chic as ever. She was smartly dressed in a denim jacket, cropped capris, and a trendy pair of flat sandals. Still, it was her hair that put the cherry on top of the outfit, with Williams once again proving that short hair is as versatile as any other length out there.

Williams’s hair was first parted down the middle, before being brushed into a sleek, low ponytail. Instead of securing it with a hair tie, her strands were twisted and tucked in before being secured with bobby pins. The result? A gorgeous French twist hairstyle. A soft pop of color on the lips and cheeks, a neat brow, and matte skin accompanied the look, with a pair of black sunglasses adding the final finishing touch.

Michelle Williams is seen on August 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since growing out her hair back in April after almost a decade with her signature pixie cut, Williams has been having tons of fun playing around with her longer hair. She’s been seen in a myriad of hairstyles, all of which have looked next-level chic with her blunt haircut. Retro flipped ends, a deep side part, and even bangs are a few of the styles she’s championed in the past. This French twist feels like Williams’s subtle confirmation that she will continue to grow her hair for the foreseeable future.

French twists can be fairly easy to recreate, but with the right tools and products. Keep reading for what you’ll need to recreate Williams’s look at home.