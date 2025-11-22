As a proud Aquarius (I am sun and moon in the air sign and have a four planet Aquarius stellium in the 10th house, ICYWW), basic nails tend to bore me. If I’m opting to paint my nails one color, it better be packed with glitter or a cool magnetic finish that easily distracts me. If I’m trying to go the minimal route, it better have an interesting texture or a negative space design that would make Noma Bar proud. And don’t get me started on my love for a mix and match mani: I hate the paradox of choice and will throw every jewel, chrome stud, and animal print together. Give me weird; give me out of the box.

This week might be the most artistic roundup of nail designs yet. There’s fun texture play with fuzzy cashmere-like French tips and ruby stones for intense sparkle. There’s a gothic candle-like nail that actually lights up at the tips (I’ll be thinking of these nails for a very long time). And don’t: there’s some cool options for the minimalists at heart.

Below are the 10 best nail looks of the week. May these help you channel your inner Aquarius, whether or not you have it anywhere in your chart.

Frankenstein’s Romance

Frankenstein’s Romance A photo posted by on

The countdown to Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein began the moment the cast was announced (Oscar Isaac? Jacob Elordi? The Mia Goth?!?). While I wait for it to hit theaters, I can consume all gothic horror-inspired things that come my way, like these nails. Nail artist Yan Tee created these tapered candle-inspired square nails that light up in flames at the tips. Romantic in a dark spooky way, these nails are true pieces of art.

Cyber Chrome

Cyber Chrome A photo posted by on

Chrome details make any nail design extremely alluring. Nail artist Ruby Hardcastle painted on abstract lines and chrome shapes to elevate basic shades into something super cool and futuristic.

Cozy Cashmere

Cozy Cashmere A photo posted by on

Leave it to celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein to elevate the classic French mani into the ultimate cozy nail look with cashmere-like burgundy tips. “The vibe behind this look was inspired by those chilly, winter days,” Goldstein tells Marie Claire. “I wanted to capture the cozy cashmere feeling on my nails, while still keeping the design simple and minimal.”

Velvet and Matte Mix 'n Match

Velvet and Matte Mix and Match A photo posted by on

As the old nail adage goes: why stick to one mani when you can have it all? Nail artist Lizzy Trow mixed and matched some of my personal designs (give me velvet and matte all day everyday) into one look for something fun and dynamic. “We wanted to create a festive look,” Trow tells Maire Claire. “We used amber velvet, deep purple matte shades, gloss textures with 3D details to add a cooler vibe.”

Candycane Sparkle

Candycane Sparkle A photo posted by on

Festive sparkle but make it fancy. Nail artist San Sung Kim used a mix of white, silver, and red jewels along the edges of the nails for a shimmery French tip that’s super chic.

Cocoa & Marshmallow

Cocoa & Marshmallow A photo posted by on

Minimal and cozy, this mix of French tips and polka dots created by Tom Bachik is the perfect everyday winter nail. As an added bonus, it's a simple design you can do on your own (bless).

Wild Shimmer

Wild Shimmer A photo posted by on

Animal print nails are a basic staple (fight with the wall if you disagree) and for this holiday season, I’m digging it with the shimmer shine. Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein went dark and moody with a chocolate velvet animal print manicure that I just love.

Cherry Tortoise

Cherry Tortoise A photo posted by on

One can never go wrong with a tortoise shell nail design. But if you’re looking to elevate it, go with a cherry base over the traditional warm orange and browns. Celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen uses a cherry jelly shade for something really fun.

Chic Combo

Chic Combo A photo posted by on

Checkered print. Tortoise designs. Abstract negative space. Who knew mixing all three could make for a minimal chic manicure look? Use a mix of black, amber, and gold to feel extra luxe.

Pearly Glaze

Pearly Glaze A photo posted by on

I’m a sucker for a winter white, and these pearly nails are perfect for when I’m out making my holiday party rounds. Celebrity nail artist Milly Mason painted on these milky white nails with a short rounded shape for a really pretty look.

