Demi Lovato switches up her nail designs better than anyone I've seen. For example, she's oscillated between between ghost jelly nails, a teal French manicure, and a nude, rich girl manicure just in the last few months. Now she's proving that white nails are far from boring.

After attending Vogue World in Los Angeles last weekend, Lovato visited the SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 30, where she wore a sheer, gray maxi dress with her hair styled in soft waves and a middle part. Her look was pretty neutral, even down to her nails, which were filed into a squoval shape and painted a soft, white color per manicurist Natalie Minerva.

Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios on Oct. 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

White nails aren't exactly a new trend. Once reserved for special occasions like weddings, celebrities like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have worn it as a go-to manicure and pedicure color for years, though the milky, semi-translucent look has been on the rise over the last year. Heidi Klum was spotted wearing the trend earlier this week with a manicure courtesy of Tom Bachik, along with Dakota Johnson who wore one in late September.

Milky white nails are perfect for fall, since the shade can often make shorter nails appear longer, not to mention that it can be flattering on pretty much anyone because the semi-translucent color isn't as harsh as traditional white. To get the look at home, shop some similar colors ahead.