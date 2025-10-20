The 2025 Academy Museum Gala brought out some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and, by extension, some of the best beauty moments I’ve seen all year. On October 18, the annual event raised money to support its diverse mission, honoring Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles, Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang. With over 12 million dollars raised for the organization’s various causes, I’d call the night a success. When I look closer at the hairstyles, makeup looks, and manicures, I’d also say that all of your holiday beauty inspiration has been covered.

From Selena Gomez’s gorgeous red lip for her first post-wedding appearance to Quinta Brunson’s kiss curls, which made her look like a reincarnation of Betty Boop, this gala was the ultimate showcase of timeless, elegant beauty looks. Still, there were also a few edgy moments throughout the night that made it onto my list of favorites. (Duality, am I right?) Jenna Ortega’s eyebrows seemed to be absent, thanks to them being bleached to the perfect shade of blonde for her skin tone. She balanced the cool-toned look with brown nails that matched the hem of her dress perfectly. Olivia Wilde chose a long, sultry black eyeliner style, quickly followed by Emily Ratajkowski’s softer, more blown-out brown version. Amid all of this, bob haircuts and side parts remained dominant, with the latter continuing the trend also seen at the 2025 Emmys.

This gala is one of Hollywood’s most exclusive events and it showcased enough beauty inspiration to fill your grooming calendar into the New Year with various looks to try. Keen on getting a head start? I’ve rounded up the top beauty moments from the big night for your viewing (and pinning) pleasure, ahead.

Selena Gomez’s Red Lip and Nails

Selena Gomez attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off her nuptials to her now husband, Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez looked like a dream on the gala’s blue carpet. My favorite part of her look was her red lip and blush, which she matched with her nails and a side-part updo.

Olivia Wilde’s Statement Eye

Olivia Wilde attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dramatic in its simplicity, Olivia Wilde’s winged eyeliner makes a statement all by itself. Paired with a minimal, beige-toned complexion and barely-there pink lipstick, Wilde looked exceptionally chic in a black turtleneck gown. She completed the look with milky pink nails.

Jenna Ortega’s Low Ponytail

Jenna Ortega attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, I never know when Jenna Ortega is method-acting as Wednesday Addams, and honestly, I love the guessing game that the actress has us all playing. For the gala, not only were Ortega’s brows bleached, but she also chose a low ponytail with a side part. The style allowed her sculptural Grace Ling Spring ‘26 gown to truly shine.

Zoe Kravitz’s Bob

Zoë Kravitz attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oh, to be Zoë Kravitz with a flawless earscape, a milky pink manicure, and the cuntiest little bob known to man. Perfection from start to finish.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Brown Smoky Eye

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski’s Jean Paul Gaultier gown was nothing short of a work of art. The detail that took it over the top? The brown smoky eye the model paired with the dress, which felt complementary and not too stark of a contrast to the rest of the look.

Nia Dacosta’s Angel Eyes

Nia Decosta attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the goddess fishtail braid wasn’t enough, the fact that Dacosta paired the hairstyle with ethereal, baby pink eyeshadow is what did it for me. The filmmaker also chose a stunning brown-toned nude lip and pink nails to match her feathery gown. She looked out-of-this-world gorgeous.

Kirsten Dunst’s Bun Updo

Kirsten Dunst attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst appeared to wear a bun hairstyle for the event, twisting her bangs backward to add some extra visual interest to the look. She paired the hairstyle with a vampy red lip and subtle, skin-like complexion makeup.

Quinta Brunson’s Kiss Curls

Quinta Brunson attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson looks like Betty Boop’s reincarnation, partly due to her charming kiss curl pixie. The actress also coordinated her eyeshadow with her powder purple gown, which perfectly complemented her embellished manicure (that also featured the same shade). No notes.

Brenda Song’s High Blush

Brenda Song attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Brenda Song chose a stunning Old Hollywood waves hairstyle for the event. Makeup-wise, she went for a trendy look with high blush. She selected a red shade to match her lipstick, creating a beautiful contrast against her black gown.

Lupita Nyong'o’s Black Nails

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Lupita Nyong'o’s nails are any indication, the actress is more than ready for fall. Nyong'o chose short, square black nails, complemented by a glossy red lip and her signature buzz cut hairstyle.

