The French manicure never exactly went out of fashion, but it's been experiencing a bit of a resurgence over the last few years, and now the deep French manicure is following suit. Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner wore the style (which is characterized by very thick white tips), followed by her older sibling Khloé Kardashian, who wore a nearly identical mani on her nails just a week later. Now SZA is joining in on the trend with a manicure that's taking me back to the early 2000s.

Over the weekend, the singer shared a few snaps from her time at the Monster Jam event via Instagram Story, and while her manicure wasn't exactly the point of her post, that obviously didn't stop me from looking. SZA deviated from her usual over-the-top nail art looks and wore an almond-shaped, medium-length manicure with thick, white French tips and a nude base color. Essentially, it had all the makings of the deep French style that was popularized in the '90s and early 2000s.

SZA at the Monster Jam event with her deep French manicure. (Image credit: Instagram / @sza)

These days, my FYP is filled with people showing their nostalgia for beauty trends of the past by wearing thick French manicures with white tips that cover nearly half of their nails (and sometimes even a square shape with sharp edges). Celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt has been calling the style the "deep '90s French" ever since she shared a close-up of the manicure she previously painted on Jenner. SZA's worn French manicures before, but her style from over the weekend is a complete 180 compared to some of the looks she's worn over the last few months. Back in July, for example, she wore a tan French tips that she livened up even more by adding the Gucci logo and a nail charm in the shape of Africa.

The deep French may not be as intricate as SZA's designer manicure from before, but it's still a classic nail design that'll never go out of style. Read ahead for some French manicure essentials if you want to get the look.