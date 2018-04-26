4 Crazy-Easy Buns Literally Anyone Can Do

Anyone who has ever attempted a topknot knows there's a stark difference between the perfectly messy, tousled, but still put-together model-off-duty bun worn by celebrities on the red carpet, and the confusingly messy, tangled, never-been-a-model bun worn by you every single day of your life.

But gorgeous, inspo-worthy chignons and topknots needn't be a thing of your wildest dreams—because with the right products and guidance, they're actually really easy to create on your own. And to prove it to you, we asked celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, Instagram's number-one hair queen, to break down her four all-time favorite bun styles anyone (yes, even you hair beginners) can do at home.