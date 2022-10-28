Sephora Savings Event 2022: The Best On-Sale Beauty Products

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Attention beauty shoppers: Sephora is having a massive sale! The Holiday Savings Event (opens in new tab) officially kicked off on October 28 and will run until November 7, which means that all tiers of Sephora’s Rouge Membership will be able to snag some of their favorite luxury beauty products at a discounted price ahead of the holidays.

Here’s the deal: all Rouge members will be able to access the sale for the entire time, from October 28 until November 7. Members with Rouge status will earn a 20 percent discount. All VIB members will be able to access the sale later on, starting on November 1, and will be able to shop until it ends, and they will receive a 15 percent discount. Insider-tier members will be able to access he sale on November 3, and will receive a 10 percent off discount until November 7.

Plus, Sephora’s own in-house beauty brand, Sephora Collection (opens in new tab), will be running a separate 30 percent discount across their entire range of top-rated products—including lipsticks, luxurious scented candles and more—both online and in-store, to every single tier of the Rouge program. You’ll be able to shop Sephora Collection’s products for less for the entire duration of the sale, so everyone can shop from October 28 until November 7.

The sale prices, on both Sephora Collection products and the specific tiered discounts, will be accessible both in-store and online with the discount code “SAVINGS.” Oh—and everyone, no matter of their Rouge status, will receive frees shipping with no minimum spend, no discount code required. With that in mind, keep scrolling. Ahead, you’ll be able to shop a few of team Marie Claire’s favortie picks from Sephora’s massive Holiday Savings Event, including liquid blushes from Charlotte Tilbury, lip glosses, eyebrow pencils, and more.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Mini Beauty Highlighter Wand Duo Set $32 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I know Pinkgasm gets most of the hype, but I am a die hard Spotlight fan. It works with every makeup look, shows up more skin tone or champagne rather than a true gold, and gives the most stunning, shimmery, disco ball-esque glow. That said, this handy little duo is the best of both worlds. While I typically keep application to my cheekbones, I will occasionally dab Pinkgasm on my cheeks too if I want to look extra dewy." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

(opens in new tab) SEPHORA COLLECTION Unwind Scented Candle $18 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "When I desperately need a break but don’t quite have the time, I light this candle. I’m not sure if it’s the mix of amber and sandalwood that does it for me, or the mash-up of pink berry and vanilla, but the refreshing aroma instantly takes off the edge." — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director

(opens in new tab) SEPHORA COLLECTION Outrageous Plump Intense Hydrating Lip Gloss $13 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "As a girl with lips very much on the small side, I'm not ashamed to admit that I'm obsessed with lip plumpers—I've tried just about every one on the market. This Sephora Collection pick stands up just as well as some of the more expensive products I've tried. This lip gloss gives me a nice plump without making my lips painfully tingly, but the best part is just how moisturizing it is. Sometimes, lip glosses can leave my lips feeling dry after it wears off, but this Sephora plumper leaves them nice and soft. Plus, I love the subtle minty taste!" — Brooke Knappenberger, Editorial Fellow

(opens in new tab) SEPHORA COLLECTION Insta-Brow Waxy Brow Pencil $12 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "I'm truly never not looking for my next best eyebrow pencil (opens in new tab)—something with the effortless precision and staying power of Benefit or Anastasia Beverly Hills, but with a drugstore price tag. With this eyebrow pencil, I think I might have found it. The waxy finish goes on smoothly and lasts until you wipe it off, and blends perfectly with the spoolie brush on the other side—the effect is a full, natural brow, but one that takes ten seconds to apply (the superfine brushes tend to take closer to a minute or two). Hot tip: Buy a couple of shades lighter than your brows, so that even if you overdo it, you can blend it out." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

(opens in new tab) Kiehl's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado $34 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "Not to be too dramatic (Who am I kidding? I love drama), but this eye cream has saved my life many-a times. No matter how much I sleep or gallons of water I guzzle, my under-eyes are perpetually dark and baggy. What can I say? I'm cursed! But Kiehl's avocado eye cream, with its brightening and de-puffing formula, is the only product that's tackled this problem area of mine head-on. It's cooling and creamy—but never oily!—and my ultra-sensitive skin greatly appreciates that it's also a fragrance and parabens-free product." — Emma Childs, Style Editor



(opens in new tab) Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint $32 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "No joke, this is my new favorite foundation. I have dry skin, so my foundations need to be able to resist breaking apart and flaking off in the winter. This one has surprisingly good coverage for a skin tint (as in, it covers all my redness from previous breakouts), and has a silky consistency that blends like a dream. I've found that I only need a pea-sized amount to cover my entire face, but it layers beautifully if I need extra coverage" — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

(opens in new tab) Sephora Favorites Gleamy Dreamy All-Over Face Makeup Set $40 at Sephora (opens in new tab) "Holidays are coming, which officially means that beauty advent calendars are back, baby! This one from Sephora includes everything you need to make your skin glow despite the dry winter weather. The cream bronzer from Tower 28 is one of my favorites, as is the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. Better yet, this one is only $40, so it's great if you want to take some of the products on a test drive or if you have a beauty lover on your list." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer