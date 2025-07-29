Sydney Sweeney's Manicure Effortlessly Combines Two Major Summer Nail Trends

This summer is ripe with nail trends of both the daring and muted variety. Most notably, fruit nails and the butter yellow nail trend have all but taken over my Instagram feed, and they're having such a moment that Sydney Sweeney managed to brilliantly combine both trends into one manicure.

On July 28, the actor shared a short video of her new manicure to Instagram, tagging her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who also happens to be the go-to manicurist for Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber. In the video, Sweeney is seen showing off a butter yellow manicure with French tips and a cherry design on two accent nails—so if you needed another weekly reminder that butter yellow isn't played out just yet, consider this it.

Sydney Sweeney's butter yellow nails featuring a cherry design. (Image credit: Instagram / @nailsbyzola)

Along with fruit designs, butter yellow and other pastel nail shades have been everywhere this summer, with stars like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez wearing them in muted manicures. "Butter yellow has been trending this year because it’s the new nude," Priscilla Nguyen , Aprés Nail educator and manicurist, told MC previously. "It has a pop of color without being so vibrant."

The best thing about Sweeney's manicure is that you'd have a pretty easy time recreating it on your own at home. To get the look, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.