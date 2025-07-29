Sydney Sweeney's Manicure Effortlessly Combines Two Major Summer Nail Trends
Butter yellow isn't played out just yet.
This summer is ripe with nail trends of both the daring and muted variety. Most notably, fruit nails and the butter yellow nail trend have all but taken over my Instagram feed, and they're having such a moment that Sydney Sweeney managed to brilliantly combine both trends into one manicure.
On July 28, the actor shared a short video of her new manicure to Instagram, tagging her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, who also happens to be the go-to manicurist for Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber. In the video, Sweeney is seen showing off a butter yellow manicure with French tips and a cherry design on two accent nails—so if you needed another weekly reminder that butter yellow isn't played out just yet, consider this it.
Along with fruit designs, butter yellow and other pastel nail shades have been everywhere this summer, with stars like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez wearing them in muted manicures. "Butter yellow has been trending this year because it’s the new nude," Priscilla Nguyen, Aprés Nail educator and manicurist, told MC previously. "It has a pop of color without being so vibrant."
The best thing about Sweeney's manicure is that you'd have a pretty easy time recreating it on your own at home. To get the look, read ahead to shop everything you'll need.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.