Kim Kardashian Shared a Fully Naked Picture of Herself in a Body Mold

Kim Kardashian has never been shy about her body, but she has never been less shy about her body than she was Tuesday. The star went on something of a nude picture posting spree on Instagram, ending with a full frontal nude photo of herself in a full body mold.

"We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle," Kim explained in the caption.

Kim blurred her nipples and vagina in the full-frontal shot, but left very little else to the imagination.

Earlier in the day, Kim posted a preview shot that showed her topless with her arm strategically placed across her chest.

She also shared even racier photos on her Instagram Stories. The pictures there showed off her full-shaven crotch.

All of the posts come amidst reports that Kanye West is struggling. The rapper reportedly fired his manager, Scooter Braun, and his lawyers Tuesday after giving them an ultimatum to either work with him exclusively or hit the road.

A source close to the situation told People that Kim is trying her best to control Kanye, but hasn't been able to thus far.

"Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled. She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working," the source said. "He genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing."

