Bella Hadid Nails the Casual BOD Look in Cannes

Bella Hadid is living her best life at the Cannes Film Festival this year and, today, her best life includes strutting around town in a casual bod look that will make your jaw drop. The model stepped out in a pair of black short shorts and a match black halter top that put her impressive abs on full display.

She finished the oh-so-casual look with a low, tight bun and slip-on black flip flops.

The sighting at the Le Majestic hotel came just hours before the model hit the red carpet for the Dior dinner at Cannes, wearing a stunning red, sheer dress and the most perfect Bulgari diamond necklace.

The model documented her getting ready routine on Instagram, which included getting her hair and makeup done professionally before the event. She wore an adorable yellow tank top and blue jeans while getting dressed for the event, putting her total number of outfits for the day up to at least three.

