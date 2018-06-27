Today's Top Stories
1
This Serum Cleared Up My Acne in 48 Hours
2
Here's How to Fight Your Compassion Fatigue
3
Meghan Markle Briefly Forgot Her "Duchess Slant"
4
The 14 Best Films About Serial Killers
5
Why This "Floating" Eyeliner Trick Is Going Viral

Bella Hadid Crashed a High School Prom Wearing Juicy Couture

She hopped on Oceanside High's party bus.

Getty Images

There are a few things you can always count on seeing at high school proms. Chignon buns, awkward slow dancing, young girls in love with guys who are not good enough for them, the usual. One thing you probably wouldn’t expect to spot is an international supermodel Hadid sister, but sometimes life likes to throw you a curveball and Bella Hadid really did crash a senior prom this week.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

New York’s Oceanside High School were beyond shook on Monday night when Hadid, apparently shooting with photographers down at nearby Long Beach, stopped by to join in the action and hop on the party bus.

😄 #BellaHadid on a school’s prom bus today.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahnews) on

The best part of the whole surreal experience is probably the fact that she kept it casual in a black Juicy Couture tracksuit and giant hoop earrings, while surrounded by girls in elegant gowns and guys in tuxedos.

Can you believe Bella Hadid invented prom? Just get it over with and crown her Prom Queen, guys.

#bellahadid with fans today☺️

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahnews) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Harry and Meghan Didn't Honeymoon in Namibia
Khloe Kardashian's New Waxwork is Beyond Realistic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan Markle Briefly Forgot Her "Duchess Slant"
David Beckham Shows His Support for the Queen
Meghan Markle's Dad Lashes Out at the Queen
Demi Lovato Says She's a 'New Person'
Cardi B Offset Migos Cardi B Confirms She's Been Married for Months
Pete Davidson Posts a Birthday Tribute To Ariana
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Coexisting'
Why Evan Rachel Wood Is on a Hunger Strike