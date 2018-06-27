Bella Hadid Crashed a High School Prom Wearing Juicy Couture

There are a few things you can always count on seeing at high school proms. Chignon buns, awkward slow dancing, young girls in love with guys who are not good enough for them, the usual. One thing you probably wouldn’t expect to spot is an international supermodel Hadid sister, but sometimes life likes to throw you a curveball and Bella Hadid really did crash a senior prom this week.

New York’s Oceanside High School were beyond shook on Monday night when Hadid, apparently shooting with photographers down at nearby Long Beach, stopped by to join in the action and hop on the party bus.

The best part of the whole surreal experience is probably the fact that she kept it casual in a black Juicy Couture tracksuit and giant hoop earrings, while surrounded by girls in elegant gowns and guys in tuxedos.



Can you believe Bella Hadid invented prom? Just get it over with and crown her Prom Queen, guys.

