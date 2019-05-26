image
George and Amal Clooney Have Security Issues Amid Her ISIS Case

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • The actor talked about his and Amal's concerns for their children and how his celebrity also impacts his twins' lives.
      • "My wife is taking the first case against ISIS to court, so we have plenty of issues—real, proper security issues—that we have to deal with on a fairly daily basis," he said.
        "We don’t really want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention to that."

        George Clooney got candid what it's like being married to a badass human rights lawyer taking on ISIS like Amal Clooney.

        During an interview on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, George opened up about being worried about his and Amal's kids, two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, as she works on the high-profile case.

        “Everything changes when you have two kids on how you have to protect them,” he said on the podcast. "My wife is taking the first case against ISIS to court, so we have plenty of issues—real, proper security issues—that we have to deal with on a fairly daily basis. We don’t really want our kids to be targets, so we have to pay attention to that."

        He also talked about how being a celebrity impacts parenting and how he wishes he had more anonymity now that he has kids.

        "I miss some of that [anonymity]. My wife and I wanted to walk our kids in Central Park, and that’s just not possible,” he explained. “We tried, but we walk out the door and everybody surrounds them. And there’s a bounty on my kids’ head for a photo, so that’s something that we are very conscious of."

