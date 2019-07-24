Surprise! Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. The actress shared the happy news on Instagram along with a sweet message of compassion for mothers everywhere who have struggled with infertility.

"It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕"

This will be Hathaway's second child with her husband Adam Shulman, who she's been married to since 2012. They have a three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

Congrats to the whole family!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

