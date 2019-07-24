image
Today's Top Stories
1
Natalie Portman Was Just Cast as Thor
image
2
'Mrs. Everything' Is #ReadWithMC's August Pick
image
3
72 Refreshing Cocktails to Drink All Summer Long
image
4
Sarah Flint Is Having a Major Sale
image
5
Where to Have Your Bachelorette Party

Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Surprise! Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. The actress shared the happy news on Instagram along with a sweet message of compassion for mothers everywhere who have struggled with infertility.

"It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣#2⁣. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕"

This will be Hathaway's second child with her husband Adam Shulman, who she's been married to since 2012. They have a three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman.

Congrats to the whole family!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Anne Hathaway's 31 Best Performances, Ranked
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image The 10 Most-Followed Celebs on Instagram This Year
image Sophia Bush Opens Up About Trauma and Self-Care
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Bond Over Motherhood
image Jennifer Lopez Wishes Herself a Happy Birthday
image Katie Holmes Posts a Surprisingly Romantic Quote
image Ariana Grande Calls Out Exploitative Photographers
image There's Now A 'Friends' Central Perk Coffee Range
image An Unseen Photo Shows Prince William and His Kids
image Ashley Benson's Cara Delevingne Tattoo
image Every Clue About Who Wins 'The Bachelorette'