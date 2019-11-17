Mariah Carey's Son "Snuck Up" on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds While Wearing a Deadpool Mask

Mariah Carey shared an Instagram photo on Sunday that revealed a meeting she and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, had with power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

In the photo, Moroccan (who goes by Rocky) is wearing a Deadpool mask. Carey explained in the photo's caption that Rocky "snuck up" on the "unsuspecting couple" to get the picture.

Reynolds was just as starstruck as Rocky though and described the encounter as a "vision board" moment in a comment on the post.

If hanging out with Mariah Carey on your bucket list, then you and Ryan Reynolds have something in common. This weekend, Reynolds' "vision board" moment, as he described it, came true, thanks to Carey's son.

Carey shared a photo of herself and her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, posing with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, on Instagram Sunday and it's everything.

In the photo, Moroccan (who goes by Rocky) is wearing a Deadpool mask and striking a tough pose in front of Reynolds, who, of course, stars as the wise-cracking anti-hero in the Deadpool franchise.

"Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask," Carey wrote in the photo's caption. "Will they ever recover? 😉💖."

The feeling of awe was totally mutual, Reynolds revealed in the photo's comments section.

"Whoa," he wrote. "My vision board became a photo." The good humans at Comments by Celebs captured the note for posterity.

Excuse me, I have to go make a vision board immediately.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here