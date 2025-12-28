Victoria Beckham Responds After Nicola Peltz's Apparent Beckham Family Snub on Instagram

The apparent feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz (who both use the combined last name "Peltz Beckham") and most of the rest of the Beckham family is still going strong, if the general consensus about recent Instagram posts from people on both sides of the drama is correct.

The two sides appear to be engaged in a kind of social media Cold War, fought with shade and subtext buried in otherwise-cheerful posts. The opening shot of the current round of the ongoing battle was fired by the Peltz Beckham side of the family, according to a report from Page Six.

In a Christmas post shared Friday, the young couple shared what many quickly interpreted as a message aimed at David and Victoria Beckham when they published a joint Instagram post containing a carousel of pictures from their Christmas celebrations that made it clear the couple spent the important day with the Peltz family.

“We wish everyone a merry christmas and a happy new year filled with so much love, peace and happiness,” the post's caption read.

A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham) A photo posted by on

As Page Six noted, the reaction in the comments was swift and overwhelming, with commenters quickly accusing the Peltz Beckhams of perpetuating the family feud.

“Everyone EXCEPT your in-laws!” blogger Perez Hilton commented, while others earnestly urged the 26-year-old chef to bury the hatchet in comments like one that read, “Brooklyn go home and see your parents. Life really is too short.”

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pose in front of their Christmas tree in a picture the couple shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn's parents seemed to agree with commenters who saw the post as a subtle jab at their part of the family and many saw a video Victoria posted as a response.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 51-year-old designer and Spice Girl alum put the skills from her former life as a pop star to use in the video, which featured both her and her husband, David, singing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s song, “Guilty.”

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

The couple held each, dancing and swaying with the music as they belted out pointed lyrics like, "We got nothing to be sorry for."

In a followup post, the mother of four made some direct commentary on her partner's parenting, as if to make it clear that the blame for the feud lies elsewhere.

David Beckham dancing with his daughter, Harper, in a video Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram / @victoriabeckham)

“Truly the best daddy,” she captioned a clip she shared of David dancing to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ “Islands in the Stream" with their daughter, Harper.

Here's hoping for an after-Christmas miracle to bring both sides of this family back together again soon.