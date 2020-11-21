In a totally unsurprising turn of events, Bella Hadid has stepped out in New York City while looking effortlessly chic, yet again.

Fresh from her Gossip Girl moment alongside Kendall Jenner on the steps of the Met steps earlier this week, Hadid opted for a more casual look on Friday. The model paired an asymmetrical crop top with baggy, velour sweatpants. Hadid also rocked an oversized, vintage, Jeff Hamilton and Bugs Bunny leather baseball jacket, which can't have been easy to track down. Plus, she was almost incognito in a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a face mask.

Hadid posed for several Instagram snaps in the outfit, as she celebrated living in New York. "Almost 8 years of living here and it never gets old," she captioned the pictures. "Love affair with nyc."

Gotham Getty Images

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In a recent photo shoot to coincide with the release of her charity collaboration with Chrome Hearts, Hadid posed for a seriously revealing snap. The model looked simply stunning in bright red, patent-leather boots, nude underwear, a fiery wig, and very little else.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Discussing her decision to design the collection, which raised money for charity, during quarantine, Hadid wrote, "I was devastated thinking about children not eating lunch school or parents not being able to provide for their families, the way they would like to, and deserve to. With them in mind, I decided to sit every day for a few months to personally tie-die these shirts, just for you, in hopes that I could eventually sell them for @feedingamerica."

Amy Mackelden Weekend Editor Amy Mackelden is the Weekend Editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she writes about entertainment, celebrity news, beauty, and fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io