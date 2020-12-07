Today's Top Stories
Here's Selena Gomez Looking Like a Bombshell in a Red Jumpsuit and Long Teddy Coat

It's one of two outfits she was photographed in today on the set of Only Murders in the Building.

By Alyssa Bailey

Selena Gomez is officially at work acting again—and her character's wardrobe is merry, bright, and impeccable. The singer and actress was photographed today in two outfits on New York City's Upper West Side, shooting Only Murders in the Building, her upcoming Hulu comedy with Martin Short and Steven Martin. Gomez was first shot in plaid pants, a yellow sweater and beanie, and a gold fluffy coat. She accessorized in combat boots and red headphones:

selena gomez on december 7, 2020
Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Gomez leaned into color again with her character's second look: a cherry red jumpsuit with a long cream teddy coat. She wore tan boots and a neon green mask:

celebrity sightings in new york city december 7, 2020
James DevaneyGetty Images
celebrity sightings in new york city december 07, 2020
GothamGetty Images

Short revealed a little about the show's premise during an interview with The Daily Beast in August. He revealed then that the show was tentatively set to start filming in the fall.

"It’s supposed to start filming in October, in New York," he said. "It’s called Only Murders in the Building. And it’s about three people who live in one of those upscale apartment buildings in New York. They see each on the elevator, they kind of nod, but they never really speak. They don’t even know each other’s names. And then you find out that each one of them goes to their individual apartments and just turns on true crime and obsesses. And then one time they’re in the elevator with this fourth person. And they find out that fourth person is killed and they’re determined to solve it. But they make a pact: only murders in the building will they solve. Because they can’t be bothered to go outside.”

From: ELLE US

