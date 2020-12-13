It's been an extremely busy week for Jennifer Lopez. From celebrating her mom's 75th birthday to doing a pre-launch of her new skincare line, JLo Beauty, to posing in a pair of JLo x DSW faux fur stiletto boots, the superstar literally hasn't stopped. And now she's launched a TikTok dance challenge set to her latest single, "In the Morning."

In a new video posted on social media, J.Lo can be seen dancing to her new hit song. Lopez wears two distinctly different outfits for the TikTok challenge—sleek leather pants with a black wrap top, and a comfy pair of pajamas. Basically, this TikTok challenge can be done in any outfit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Lopez wrote, "HERE IT IS!! The #InTheMorningChallenge starts NOW!!! ⛅️ 🚨 Can’t wait to see yours!!! #MorningFace #JLOBEAUTY #MorningEveningChallenge @ardit_nreca."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Prior to launching JLo Beauty, the Hustlers star shared a revealing video in which she showed off her naturally clear and glowing skin. During a Zoom call to launch her new line, J.Lo revealed (per DailyMail.com), "I haven't ever had Botox to this day ... I'm not that person. I don't have anything against people doing that; it's just not my thing. I'm more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This moment is a dream come true for me. I am so excited to finally share my #JLOBEAUTY products with all of you. Each one plays a key role in how I keep my skin feeling and looking youthful. Head over to @JLOBEAUTY for the full lineup! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jeHko5SoSD — jlo (@JLo) December 3, 2020

She continued, "I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven't yet."

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Amy Mackelden Weekend Editor Amy Mackelden is the Weekend Editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, where she writes about entertainment, celebrity news, beauty, and fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io