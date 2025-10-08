Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s Go-To Sneakers Continue to Reign—And They’re Majorly Marked Down
Royally-approved Superga and Veja kicks are on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Princess Kate and Meghan Markle might step out in sky-high heels on the regular, but even royals love a good pair of sneakers. From royal tours to casual moments with family, we've seen Meghan and Kate wear brands like Adidas, Nike and New Balance—and now two of their favorite pairs of shoes are on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.
Both Kate and Meghan have worn Veja's sustainable sneakers, and the Duchess of Sussex debuted the brand's V-10 style during a 2018 trip to Australia with Prince Harry. The royal-loved shoe is included in October's Prime Big Deal Days, with Meghan's white and black iteration now a huge 40 percent off.
The Princess of Wales is also a Veja fan, having worn her white and rose gold Esplar sneakers on a number of occasions since 2021. The silver version of her trusty Vejas is another big deal for October Prime Day at just $93—but sizes are already limited.
The Princess of Wales is nothing but loyal when it comes to her favorite fashion. As the undisputed queen of the royal re-wear, she can't help but stick to her tried-and-true staples—and that includes Superga sneakers.
She owns the casual canvas kicks in both white and green, and has worn them with everything from shorts to jeans to blazers over the past decade. And although most people think of Kate when it comes to Superga, Princess Diana was also a fan of the canvas sneakers, wearing a navy pair during the '90s.
Luckily for royal fashion fans, multiple colors of the classic shoe are on sale during Prime Big Deal Days, including her favorite white version. But these deals won't last for long—Wednesday, October 8 marks the final day of savings.
As for other royally-approved shoes, Meghan has been a longtime fan of Rothy's, and the brand's popular Point II flats are another Prime Big Deal Days offering. The machine-washable pointed flats—made from recycled water bottles—are a particular favorite of Marie Claire editors, and right now they're marked down to just $129.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.