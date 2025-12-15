The former Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are set to move out of their shared property, Royal Lodge in Windsor, in 2026. Formerly known as the Duke and Duchess of York, the exes will reportedly relocate to separate properties. But prior to moving, the staff at Royal Lodge are allegedly dealing with an "extraordinary problem."

Royal author Andrew Lownie—who released Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York earlier this year—wrote on his Substack, "Reporting emerged today that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may be moving into a 'shoebox' farm on the Sandringham estate. It's certainly modest in the context of Royal Lodge but would still be a dream home for most of us."

Discussing Andrew's alleged new home, Lownie wrote, "It's particularly convenient that it is being renovated as well, because this might give Andrew the chance to stall the move for as long as possible."

The royal author further noted that staff will face an "extraordinary challenge" during the move as Andrew and Sarah allegedly have a "vast collection of gifts and various royal knick-knacks."

Lownie explained, "Similarly I'm told that there are so many unopened Amazon boxes at Royal Lodge that nobody knows quite what to do with them."

"Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may be moving into a 'shoebox' farm on the Sandringham estate." (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is also some question over whether or not the former Prince Andrew will remain in the U.K. after leaving Royal Lodge. Lownie wrote on his Substack, "As I've suggested before, it's most likely that Andrew will spend most of his time in a lavish palace in Bahrain that he has been promised the use of, and the farm will be no more than a base for when he's in the [United Kingdom]."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for where the former Duchess of York will live after parting ways with her ex-husband, Lownie shared, "I'd suggest that reports Sarah is moving into a barn conversion at her daughter's house are wide of the mark, and instead clever briefing to show how humbled she is after her fall from grace."

Regardless of where Ferguson and Andrew live after leaving Royal Lodge, it appears as though their staff must fix the "unopened Amazon" box problem first.