Former Royal Employee Says Prince George "Will Have to" Undergo Military Training, "Whether He Likes It or Not"
"It is seen as vital for future kings to have had some sort of military training."
Recent reports have suggested that Kate Middleton and Prince William have started preparing Prince George for his future on the throne. When the Prince of Wales becomes king, George will become the heir apparent, and he reportedly understands at least some of the responsibility that lies ahead. Now, a former royal employee has claimed Prince George "will have to" complete some form of military training before he becomes the monarch.
"Both William and Charles had military training," former royal butler Grant Harrold told online learning platform Study Dog, via the Express. "You're the commanding chief of the Armed Forces, so you've got to know the profession. However, there might not be so much pressure when it comes to George; only time will tell."
As for whether or not Kate and William's children will be expected to attend college or university, Harrold said that, currently, expectations are unclear. "I don't think it would [be frowned upon] these days [if they didn't go]," Harrold told the outlet. "We may find that George, Charlotte, and Louis might not all go to university. They may go straight to somewhere like [Royal Military Academy] Sandhurst."
Emphasizing that Prince George is likely to have quite a different future from his siblings, Harrold told the outlet, "[I]t is seen as vital for future kings to have had some sort of military training, so you can guarantee that George, whether he likes it or not, will have to go through that military training."
Earlier this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly gave their eldest son a vital kingship lesson. On VE Day, George accompanied Kate and William to a tea party for veterans, which wasn't attended by his younger siblings, Louis and Charlotte.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.