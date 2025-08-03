Royal Expert Says Princess Kate and Prince William's Move to a Gothic Mansion Is "Hard to Imagine" Amid Promise to Give Kids a "Normal Upbringing"

It was recently reported that Kate Middleton and Prince William were considering moving out of their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, in favor of the much larger gothic-revival mansion Fort Belvedere. However, one royal expert isn't so sure that the Prince and Princess of Wales will want to move their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—into such a huge property, after living in a "modest" home.

Speaking to the Mirror, the BBC's former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, discussed the rumors Kate and William might leave Adelaide Cottage. "Well, the first thing that has to be said is that this is just a rumor," Bond told the outlet. "William and Catherine have been so set on giving their children a more 'normal' upbringing than royal youngsters before them that it's hard to imagine them wanting to move to what is, in effect, a castle—albeit a relatively small one."

Fort Belvedere in Windsor Great Park. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Bond also noted that it's entirely possible the Prince and Princess of Wales are "outgrowing Adelaide Cottage," which is fairly low on space for the family. With just 4 bedrooms, and no room for live-in staff members , it's undeniable that Kate and William might feel cramped inside the smaller house.

"Whatever they decide, William and Catherine will have their children's happiness at heart," Bond told the outlet. "For them, preserving a relaxed, cozy family life—as close to some sort of normality as possible given their status—is a top priority."

Bond also elaborated on Fort Belvedere, a property loved by King Edward VIII, which the royal correspondent called "a step up in terms of grandeur." "With up to 8 bedrooms, acres of garden, a lake, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a polo stud, its appeal is obvious," the former royal reporter told the outlet. "Charlotte and Catherine love playing tennis, and the whole family would enjoy the outdoor pool."

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly considering moving their family to Fort Belvedere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the building being "pretty Gothic looking," Bond revealed that the property had been "elegantly renovated by its private tenants." Bond continued, "There are also about 3 cottages in the grounds, which could be useful for staff or protection officers."

As for the suggestion that Kate and William had wanted to move into Prince Andrew's current residence, Royal Lodge, Bond believes that option is not on the table. "That is already a cause of bad blood within the family as Prince Andrew refuses to budge," Bond claimed. "Fort Belvedere could be an inspired alternative which would be less provocative than taking over Andrew's home."