Here's Where to Buy Bella Hadid's Perfect $74 Bodysuit

Your new closet go-to has arrived.

Getty Images

Little known secret weapon: The bodysuit. If it isn't in your personal capsule collection alongside your plain white tee and your leather jacket, it's time to reconsider. Take it from Bella Hadid, who proves the one-piece can easily double as a lightweight turtleneck underneath a statement coat. You didn't even notice it was a bodysuit at first, did you?

Getty Images
Getty Images
And that, my friends, is the magic of the bodysuit, which will have you fooling your friends for years before anybody notices you've been wearing the same piece with seven different outfits. Shop Bella's perfect $74 Commando one, available from Bare Necessities, for yourself below.

Courtesy
