Selena Gomez Will Design Her First Clothing Collection for Coach

Selena Gomez first announced her partnership with Coach in December 2016, and ever since she's collaborated with the label on stunning lines of bags and accessories. Now, she's transitioning to clothing with her first ready-to-wear collection, Selena x Coach, that will debut fall 2018.

The line will be designed together by Gomez, 25, and Coach creative director Stuart Vevers and will feature a range of outerwear, ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, per WWD.

Gomez shared the exciting news on Instagram. "Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes! So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can’t wait to show you this fall. #CoachxSelena #CoachNY"

The great news follows a rough year for the singer-slash-actress-slash designer whose simultaneously dealt with a kidney transplant, her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, and mending her relationship with her mother.