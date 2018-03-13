Today's Top Stories
1
Fred Guttenberg on the Loss of His Daughter Jaime
2
Betsy DeVos Falls On Her Face On National TV Again
3
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Confirm 'On the Run II' Tour
4
See Meghan and the Queen on Commonwealth Day
5
Hubert de Givenchy Has Died at 91

Selena Gomez Will Design Her First Clothing Collection for Coach

Need. Now.

Getty Images

Selena Gomez first announced her partnership with Coach in December 2016, and ever since she's collaborated with the label on stunning lines of bags and accessories. Now, she's transitioning to clothing with her first ready-to-wear collection, Selena x Coach, that will debut fall 2018.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The line will be designed together by Gomez, 25, and Coach creative director Stuart Vevers and will feature a range of outerwear, ready-to-wear, handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, per WWD.

Gomez shared the exciting news on Instagram. "Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes! So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can’t wait to show you this fall. #CoachxSelena #CoachNY"

The great news follows a rough year for the singer-slash-actress-slash designer whose simultaneously dealt with a kidney transplant, her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber, and mending her relationship with her mother.

More on Selena x Coach
Selena Gomez Lands First Coach Campaign
Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students in LA
Selena Gomez Gave Her Mom Early Mother's Day Gift
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
16 Cool Work Bags You'll Actually Want to Carry
Hubert de Givenchy Has Died at 91
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Claire's accessories Claire’s Is Reportedly Filing for Bankruptcy
Three Badass Women on Their Power Uniform
Shop The Outnet's Huge Sale Happening Right Now
Here's Where to Buy Bella Hadid's $74 Bodysuit
25 Spring Shoes Under $50
24 Chic Feminist Pieces to Add to Your Wardrobe
The Best Celebrity Twinning Moments at the Oscars