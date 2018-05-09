Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wants You to Know She Knows Her Met Gala Look Was Not Great

Her Instagram comment is too real.

Shutterstock

Regardless of what you thought about Selena Gomez's Met Gala look, she had the last laugh. The star shared a throwback Instagram on Wednesday, of herself in her Coach gown, and the video showed her running away before getting into a car. Selena captioned the photo, "Me when I saw my pictures from MET," followed by a shrug emoji.

Me when I saw my pictures from MET 🤷🏽‍♀️

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

If you remember, many people, especially Twitter users, had strong opinions on Selena's red carpet ensemble. Some thought she looked beautiful while others mocked her makeup choice and bronzed skin. (Her look was created by none other than renowned celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo.) Based on Selena's own Instagram comment, the singer appeared to have read, or at least heard from others, about the negative comments on her photos. But the singer, quite frankly, doesn't appear to give a damn—as it should be.

