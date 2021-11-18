I can’t believe I’m saying this, but Halloween is rapidly approaching. While the spookiest of holidays looks a little different this year thanks to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, you’ll still get the chance to dress up in a cute Halloween costume before the weekend is through—even though the holiday does fall on a Sunday this year. To help you out in the costume department, we've gone ahead and broken down all of the top Halloween costume trends for 2021.

No matter how you choose to celebrate the spooky season this year—be it on Zoom or with a group of your friends in real life—you’re going to need an amazing costume. You may even need two if you’re really feeling ambitious and going out two nights in a row. Ahead, our predictions for what are going to be the most popular Halloween costumes of 2021—as well as a few key pieces for you to buy right now that will all but guarantee that you'll be the best-dressed member of your friend group, right down to the makeup. Plus, all of these are super easy to DIY yourself if you’re in a pinch—and are totally face-mask friendly.

Olivia Rodrigo in The "Good 4 U" Music Video

Channel your edgy inner teen queen by copying one of Olivia Rodrigo's many amazing outfits from her mega-viral "Good 4 U" music video. Long black latex gloves, a pastel-colored cheerleading uniform, and dainty floral hair clips are all necessary if you want to really channel the same Y2K-inspired vibes that she did in the video.

Daphne Bridgerton from Bridgerton

If you haven't been able to stop re-watching Bridgerton, you simply need to channel a Regencycore-inspired look on Halloween this year. Think: Short sheer gloves, frilly dresses, and a subtle shimmery necklace. Soft makeup, a delicate updo, and a glittery tiara will complete the look.

Wanda Maximoff From WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff has tons of copyable outfits from WandaVision, so feel free to go ahead and pick your favorite ensemble. There is, of course, the classic '50s-sitcom outfit from the first episode, the groovy '70s inspired look from episode three or the oh-so-classic Halloween episode where Wanda dresses up as a vintage version of the Scarlet Witch.

Beth Harmon From The Queens Gambit

Beth's fashion sense changed so much throughout The Queen's Gambit, but there are a few key pieces to snag if you want to copy her look this Halloween. A wig that looks just like Harmon's signature red bob is a must, obviously, as is a neutral-toned dress and a dainty pair of oxfords. Or, wear an all-white outfit and a matching beret to emulate her outfit from the show's dramatic final episode.

Lorde in the 'Solar Power' Music Video

Lorde's actual silk yellow set from the 'Solar Power' was designed by Collina Strada and will run you upwards of $200 per piece. To make the outfit work on Halloween, look for an affordable skirt set that comes in the same sunny hue. Accessorize with a pair of slender cat-eye sunglasses, and fashion your hair into beachy, messy waves.

US Open Winner Emma Raducanu

The red and blue Nike set that Emma Raducanu actually wore during the US Open is basically sold out everywhere right now. To get a similar look for yourself this Halloween, pick up a navy blue pleated tennis skirt, a coordinating red V-neck tank top, a sporty yellow visor, and, of course, a trusty tennis racquet—or just some tennis-inspired earrings. Style your hair into her signature high ponytail braid and you'll be good to go.

Normani at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Normani's daring performance look at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was the ideal mix of sporty and sexy. To make it work for Halloween, pick up a pair of silver track pants, a coordinating sports bra in the same shimmery color, and add on plenty of chunky arm bands. When it comes to your makeup, cover your entire eyelid with a silver pigmented shadow stick and add on tons of mascara.

A Member of the New Gossip Girl Reboot Cast

The all-new Gossip Girl reboot cast seriously knows how to dress. Think: micro-mini skirts with oversized button-downs and knee-high boots. Or, if you want to take a more classic approach to dressing like the students at Constance Billard, wear a pullover that features the school's crest.

Y2K-Era Paris Hilton

Y2K-inspired fashion is all the range right now on TikTok and Instagram, and no one is more famous for their glitzy retro aesthetic than Paris Hilton herself. As a result, It-girl over-the-top fashion sense is having a major resurgence these days. Velour track pants are a must, as are oversized pink sunglasses and one of Hilton's infamous graphic T-shirts.

The USA Olympics Women's Gymnastics Team

Show your support for the actual GOATs of gymnastics on Halloween this year and dress up as a member of Team USA. To copy their looks, don a navy blue long-sleeved bodysuit, an on-theme hoodie, and plenty of body glitter. You can even find Olympic-style medals on Amazon! (Ability to perform "The Biles" on floor is not required, thank goodness.)

Estella Miller From Cruella

Disney's 2021 take on Cruella is all about the drama. Lace eye masks, two-toned wigs, and bold red lipsticks are all must-buys if you want to dress up as Estella Miller this year. Emma Stone actually wore lipstick in the shade "Lady Danger" by MAC in the film, so you can get a piece of Disney movie magic for yourself this year. Wear black from head to toe to complete the costume.

Grace Frasier from The Undoing

Grace Frasier's costume in The Undoing actually features a ton of pieces you might already have hanging in your closet, so it's a great option if you're a little behind on planning this year. A long belted coat is a must, as is a classic brown leather tote bag. To get Nicole Kidman's windswept hairstyle from the show, use a tiny curling wand and brush out the resulting curls for tons of added volume. Kidman also wore Glossier's Cloud Paint in 'Puff' in the show, so pull that cool-toned pink blush shade out from your makeup collection.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala

Behold, the perfect at-home couples Halloween costume! These looks are just as easy to master as they are cool. Have your partner throw on a brightly colored patchwork quilt over an all-black suit. Then, wear an oversized black hoodie as a dress, throw on some sparkly jewelry, and finish off the look with a black beanie.

The Characters from Squid Game

Netflix's massively popular show is set to take over Halloween this year. Copying the costumes is simple: White slip=on sneakers are a must, as is a green matching tracksuit if you want to dress up as one of the players. Or, wear a red jumpsuit and a mask to dress up as one of the the guards.

Harry Styles at the 2021 GRAMMYs

Never one to miss out on an opportunity to wear an out-there outfit, Harry Styles donned head-to-toe leather and a feather boa for his performance at this year's Grammy Awards. To copy his look, snag yourself a similar boa, matching faux-leather separates, and don a hoodie that's covered in Harry's tattoos for a bit of added warmth.