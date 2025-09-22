Kylie Jenner Uses One of Hermès' Largest and Most Expensive Birkin Bags as Her Private Jet Carry-On
Just billionaire things.
Though intimate details of billionaire life could scarcely be imagined by the rest of us, Kylie Jenner's Instagram gives fans a periodic view into the extravagant lifestyle. A regular day might consist of a quick trip on her personalized private jet or a cover shoot for WWD. Even the most casual outfits—like sweatpants and tank tops—are accessorized with five-figure Cartier watches and extremely-rare Hermès Birkin bags.
On Sept. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her followers yet another peak into the behind-the-scenes world of a beauty billionaire. In doing so, she debuted another addition to her expansive Hermès Birkin collection—perhaps the rarest of them all.
Jenner posed from the cabin of her customized Kylie Air plane, showing off a run-of-the-mill billionaire airport 'fit. She wore white sweatpants (probably from her own fashion brand Khy) and clutched a reusable coffee cup, her over-stuffed carry-on luggage sitting on the floor next to her. The outfit was standard attire for any traveler—save for the fact that her tote of choice was Hermès's elusive Birkin 50.
The bag is Hermès's largest Birkin offering, positively dwarfing the standard 25 and 35 sizes. In addition to its uncommon sizing, Jenner's purse also came cloaked in one of the most expensive fabrication options the brand sells: chocolate brown crocodile skin. Jennifer Lopez has a smaller style in the same coloring, which is estimated to cost around $20,000. Jenner's handbag however, is much more uncommon even than Lopez's incredibly elusive style.
The combination of size and fabric is almost unheard of, but on the infrequent occurrence these bags do show up on the second-hand market, they're priced astronomically. A current posting on Vestiaire Collective lists an identical bag for $164,344. Sotheby's, meanwhile, has a similar Birkin 40 listed for $64,000 on the auction house's website.
Jenner packed her Birkin bag the same way the rest of us would fill up a Trader Joe's tote. She filled it to the brim with her travel essentials—most of which look to be smaller Louis Vuitton handbags. Just billionaire things!
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.