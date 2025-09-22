Kylie Jenner Uses One of Hermès' Largest and Most Expensive Birkin Bags as Her Private Jet Carry-On

Though intimate details of billionaire life could scarcely be imagined by the rest of us, Kylie Jenner's Instagram gives fans a periodic view into the extravagant lifestyle. A regular day might consist of a quick trip on her personalized private jet or a cover shoot for WWD. Even the most casual outfits—like sweatpants and tank tops—are accessorized with five-figure Cartier watches and extremely-rare Hermès Birkin bags.

On Sept. 21, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul gave her followers yet another peak into the behind-the-scenes world of a beauty billionaire. In doing so, she debuted another addition to her expansive Hermès Birkin collection—perhaps the rarest of them all.

Jenner posed from the cabin of her customized Kylie Air plane, showing off a run-of-the-mill billionaire airport 'fit. She wore white sweatpants (probably from her own fashion brand Khy) and clutched a reusable coffee cup, her over-stuffed carry-on luggage sitting on the floor next to her. The outfit was standard attire for any traveler—save for the fact that her tote of choice was Hermès's elusive Birkin 50.

Kylie Jenner used a rare crocodile skin Birkin 50 bag as her airport carry-on. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

The bag is Hermès's largest Birkin offering, positively dwarfing the standard 25 and 35 sizes. In addition to its uncommon sizing, Jenner's purse also came cloaked in one of the most expensive fabrication options the brand sells: chocolate brown crocodile skin. Jennifer Lopez has a smaller style in the same coloring, which is estimated to cost around $20,000. Jenner's handbag however, is much more uncommon even than Lopez's incredibly elusive style.

Jennifer Lopez is seen in New York City on May 05, 2024 carrying a croc skin Birkin bag in chocolate brown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The combination of size and fabric is almost unheard of, but on the infrequent occurrence these bags do show up on the second-hand market, they're priced astronomically. A current posting on Vestiaire Collective lists an identical bag for $164,344. Sotheby's, meanwhile, has a similar Birkin 40 listed for $64,000 on the auction house's website.

Jenner packed her Birkin bag the same way the rest of us would fill up a Trader Joe's tote. She filled it to the brim with her travel essentials—most of which look to be smaller Louis Vuitton handbags. Just billionaire things!

