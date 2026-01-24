Charli XCX is currently at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to launch her movie, The Moment. Luckily, the superstar has packed a plethora of chic outfits for the occasion, effortlessly switching between comfy ensembles and complete runway looks.

On Friday, January 23, Charli was spotted in Park City, Utah, wearing a royal blue and bright red puffer jacket promoting The Moment. She paired the striking jacket with an asymmetrical black top, baggy wide-leg jeans, and a pair of Women's Classic Ultra Mini Ugg Boots in a chestnut shade. The snug footwear retails for $160, and Charli's endorsement proves that It girls still love Uggs.

The "360" singer carried a Hammitt Kyle Sml Shoulder Bag in Midnight Marquise and Gunmetal, which retails for $295. A pair of Off-White Bologna Black Frame Sunglasses completed the off-duty outfit.

Charli XCX at Sundance Film Festival in a puffer jacket, baggy jeans, and Ugg boots. (Image credit: Getty Images/Jerod Harris/GC Images)

For The Moment's red carpet, Charli ditched her casual Sundance outfit for a runway look. The "Apple" singer opted for a Saint Laurent suit from the fashion house's Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. She dramatically dragged a long fur coat across the carpet, and wore a pair of $2,050 Saint Laurent Amalia Slingback Pumps in Black and Fuchsia.

Charli XCX wearing Saint Laurent at Sundance Film Festival 2026. (Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Amalia Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather $2,050 at Saint Laurent Inc

It's undeniable: Charli XCX's red carpet style at Sundance confirms that her transformation from pop star to movie star is complete.

