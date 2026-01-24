Charli XCX Swaps Her Ugg Boots and Puffer Jacket for a Saint Laurent Suit Straight Off the Runway
From 'Brat' to legit movie star.
Charli XCX is currently at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival to launch her movie, The Moment. Luckily, the superstar has packed a plethora of chic outfits for the occasion, effortlessly switching between comfy ensembles and complete runway looks.
On Friday, January 23, Charli was spotted in Park City, Utah, wearing a royal blue and bright red puffer jacket promoting The Moment. She paired the striking jacket with an asymmetrical black top, baggy wide-leg jeans, and a pair of Women's Classic Ultra Mini Ugg Boots in a chestnut shade. The snug footwear retails for $160, and Charli's endorsement proves that It girls still love Uggs.
The "360" singer carried a Hammitt Kyle Sml Shoulder Bag in Midnight Marquise and Gunmetal, which retails for $295. A pair of Off-White Bologna Black Frame Sunglasses completed the off-duty outfit.
For The Moment's red carpet, Charli ditched her casual Sundance outfit for a runway look. The "Apple" singer opted for a Saint Laurent suit from the fashion house's Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection. She dramatically dragged a long fur coat across the carpet, and wore a pair of $2,050 Saint Laurent Amalia Slingback Pumps in Black and Fuchsia.
It's undeniable: Charli XCX's red carpet style at Sundance confirms that her transformation from pop star to movie star is complete.
