Emma Stone's $1,300 Cord Necklace Came From Jennifer Lawrence's Collection

Turns out, Jennifer Lawrence isn't just the internet's favorite fashion muse. She's Emma Stone's, too. On October 23, Stone followed her close friend's lead by styling the cord necklace trend, courtesy of a Lawrence-beloved brand.

After her flight from New York to L.A., Stone wasted no time continuing her press tour for Bugonia. She signed autographs, posed with fans, and served a look straight off the plane. Stylist Petra Flannery dressed her in all-black attire for the film's Q&A. A spaghetti-strap tunic resumed Stone's silk trend streak, after her vintage Donna Karan set the day prior.

She paired it with her first Lawrence-looking select: the skirt-over-pants revival. A black knee-length midi covered the waistband of her lightweight trousers. They appeared slightly more opaque than Lawrence's Paloma Wool pair, which she debuted in late July. A cropped cardigan continued the color story. But a rising necklace trend gave her set a true fashion girl finish.

Emma Stone looked every bit a fashion girl in a skirt over pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stone opted out of any diamonds whatsoever. Instead, she took a page from Lawrence's Big Book of Style with the corded necklace trend. It seems Lawrence put her on the Sophie Buhai bandwagon: Stone wore the brand's best-selling, $1,300 Medium Full Moon Pendant. The pendant comes in carnelian, onyx, or sterling silver—Stone chose the latter circle pendant, which dangled atop her décolletage.

A moment for her cord necklace, which looked straight from the Spring 2026 runway circuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie Buhai Medium Full Moon Pendant $1,300 at sophiebuhai.com

These days, it's tradition for Lawrence to wear one Sophie Buhai style with almost every look. Whether it's four-figure earrings, a statement ring, or her signature pendants, she's supported the label since 2022. The Medium Full Moon Pendant is one of her favorite finds. She's gotten her money's worth on the $1,300 carnelian stone, having worn it over five times. Perhaps Stone caught side of it at dinner with Lawrence in April.

Back in March, J.Law was spotted with the Sophie Buhai staple in tow. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Sophie Buhai Medium Full Moon Pendant in Carnelian $1,200 at sophiebuhai.com

On the off chance Lawrence didn't influence her, Stone certainly spotted the trend on Spring 2026 runways. Corded renditions popped up everywhere, from Ralph Lauren and Isabel Marant to Lacoste and Ann Demeulemeester. Victoria Beckham even introduced cord glasses cases, which decorated each model's neck on the catwalk.

A model wore the cord necklace trend on Isabel Marant's catwalk. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It reappeared on the Ann Demeulemeester Spring 2026 runway, alongside a crocheted blouse. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Honorable mention for Victoria Beckham's glasses case/cord necklace hybrid. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stone and Lawrence have proven you don't need diamonds to turn heads. The cord necklace trend can generate the same head-turning reaction. Why? It shows you're up with the runway circuit.

