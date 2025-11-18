Adding a white bag to your collection might seem like a pre-summer activity—unless you're Gigi Hadid. On November 18, the supermodel debuted her third Miu Miu Ivy bag in an unseasonal ivory canvas. Once her cozy slippers joined the mix, the summery tote felt surprisingly November-ready.

New York City was a frigid 45° on Tuesday morning, but that didn't stop Hadid from reaching her step count. She bundled up in a boho-chic brown palette, beginning with a herringbone double-breasted coat. Buttoning it up hid most of the street style selects beneath, except for wide-leg tan sweatpants. Hadid traded an oversize cashmere scarf (a staple among A-list New Yorkers) for a bandana-style scarf. Perhaps she stole it from her younger sister, Bella Hadid's closet, in all its horse girl glory.

Miu Miu's iconic emblem—embroidered in brown leather—was impossible to miss underneath Hadid's shoulder. She chose the regular-sized canvas colorway trimmed in brown leather to match the brand's logo.

Gigi Hadid took her new Miu Miu bag for a spin, alongside fuzzy slippers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid's Miu Miu Ivory canvas tote was nowhere near full. The elongated north-west silhouette presumably held her phone, wallet, and not much more. Typically, Hadid uses her Miu Miu Ivory (in navy or brown) as airport-proof carry-ons—their plunging main compartments overflowing with travel essentials. This time, she broke in the $1,850 best-seller slowly but surely. Maybe she's prepping the new addition for a trip this holiday season.

Miu Miu Ivy Canvas and Leather Bag $1,950 at Miu Miu US

If NYC was 20° warmer, Hadid would've (presumably) coupled her Miu Miu bag with sneakers. (In September, she wore a sneaker-mule hybrid from Larroudé with the Miu Miu Aventure bag.) Instead, Hadid elevated a pair of shearling-lined boots. They weren't your average house slippers—Hadid decorated the Ugg lookalikes with multicolor beads.

Their exact ID remains a mystery, but her knitwear brand, Guest In Residence, dropped similar charm-embellished styles last week in collaboration with Moon Boots. Knowing Hadid, the slippers could be custom-made just for the founder.

Moon Boot x Guest In Residence Chalet Cocoa Faux Fur Mules $385 at moonboot.com

Hadid is embracing shearling season to the fullest, debuting new renditions with each street style stroll. In late October, she joined boyfriend Bradley Cooper in Manhattan, wearing a $695 aprés-ski essential from Simon Miller. In lieu of a Miu Miu bag, she carried a rare Loro Piana clutch atop its faux fur.

Days later, she reunited with Taylor Swift in a black pony-hair coat—its shearling exterior soft as snow. Clearly, Hadid is set for the forthcoming season. Shop similar styles below to ensure you are, too.