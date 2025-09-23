Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Her Milan Fashion Week Hiatus in Capri Pants and a Goyard Bag
Stay tuned for her first front-row sighting.
So far, Gwyneth Paltrow is two-for-three on Fashion Month. The Gwyn founder attended the Michael Kors show in New York, skipped London Fashion Week, and on September 23, finally graced Milan with her presence.
Marie Claire editors were shocked to see Paltrow outside the airport on the first day of Milan Fashion Week. She has skipped the city's runway shows every year since Armani's Spring 1998 presentation. (One exception: She attended a Swarovski exhibition in June 2024.) It's unclear which Spring 2026 fashion show brought Paltrow back to Italy. As long as she's in town, style enthusiasts are happy.
Paltrow attempted to keep a low profile once her plane landed. However, her bright blue Goyard bag was impossible to miss. The four-figure tote made for the perfect carry-on: It's spacious, durable, and easy to elevate. (Rihanna is also a fan of the airport-proof bag. She carried the silver model at LAX in June.) Paltrow has owned the blue St. Louis model since 2010, but somehow, it looked good as new. Her initials, in white and red, were embossed onto the chevron Goyardine exterior.
While her bag was pure Rihanna-core, the rest of Paltrow's outfit took a page out of Kendall Jenner's travel look book. She pulled off the capri pant trend, which Jenner styled outside Venice's airport in June. Instead of the model's tank top, Paltrow wore a cowl-neck long-sleeve underneath a black blazer.
Turns out, the layering staple hails from her newly-released fashion line, Gwyn. The $395 Astrid Top, alongside 35 additional chic basics, made its debut during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
To finish, Paltrow slipped on leather loafers, one of her outfit's only autumnal pieces. Frequent flyers like Olivia Rodrigo and Sophie Turner prefer traveling in slim sneakers. By going with loafers, Paltrow's airport attire felt suitable for post-travel dinners or fittings.
Now that Paltrow is in town, she likely won't stray far from the front row. Brunello Cucinelli, Max Mara, Armani, and Giuseppe Zanotti, all of which are on the Milan Fashion Week schedule, dominate her personal style. Keep your eyes peeled for Paltrow at one of those shows—or all the above.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.