Jennifer Lopez Brings Back the Parachute Pants Trend With a Sold-Out Dior Book Bag
The superstar is transitioning her style ready for fall.
Whether she's performing onstage or shopping on a day off, Jennifer Lopez's style is a constant source of inspiration. During a weekend outing with her child, Emme, and Ben Affleck's son Samuel, Lopez paired a sold-out Christian Dior book bag from the designer's 2022 collection with parachute pants.
Spotted browsing in Balenciaga in Beverly Hills, Lopez brought back summer 2024's celebrity-beloved parachute pants trend. The "Get Right" singer opted for a pair of Free People To the Sky Parachute Pants, which retailed for $78 but have sadly sold out.
In 2024, everyone from Emily Ratajkowski to Zendaya and Jennifer Lawrence showed love for the parachute pants trend, which appears to be resurfacing just in time for fall 2025.
Lopez styled her parachute pants with another sold-out item: a Christian Dior jute book bag from 2022. Although the actress's exact tote is only available on re-sale sites, Christian Dior's iconic book bag remains available in a plethora of designs.
The Marry Me star accessorized her parachute pants with a cropped long-sleeved white blouse and a pair of $199 FEMME LA's Gianni Suede Mule in Desnuda.
In an interview with El Pais, Lopez got candid about her split from Ben Affleck, and revealed what she shared with her twins—Emme and Max—about the breakup. "I had a really tough year," the Maid in Manhattan star told the outlet. "Unexpected things happened."
Lopez continued, "And so, I read a lot of books. I did a lot of self-introspection. I did meditation. I prayed a lot." Sharing what she told her kids about the split, Lopez explained, "I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it."
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Style
