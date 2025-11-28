While most of us wore leggings and an over-sized sweater on Thanksgiving—or at least changed into them shorty after—Jennifer Lopez took no days off. Though there was no red carpet involved, she debuted a glamorous gown worthy of the paparazzi flashes.

On Nov. 27, the "Let's Get Loud" singer gave a Grammy-level performance, but not on an arena stage. Instead, Lopez strutted around her home kitchen, creating a Thanksgiving feast of epic proportions. Naturally, she did so with the same meticulous energy—and style—she typically saves for her concerts.

For the big day, Lopez served both turkey and a look. She wore an elegant, ankle-length gown the color of freshly-poured champaign. It too, featured bubbles at each sleeve, as well as a lavish lace neckline. Side dishes included the usual mashed potatoes and stuffing, as well as an apron embroidered with florals and a pair of double-sided pearl earrings.

Jennifer Lopez wore a silk gown at her family Thanksgiving. (Image credit: Instagram/@jenniferlopez)

The number featured puff sleeves and a cream-colored lace trim. (Image credit: Instagram/@jenniferlopez)

For dessert, the star chose a pair of strappy sandals that were nothing short of delectable. Her shoes were embellished with pyramid studs along each strap, as well as a feathered detail and elaborate purple and green beaded appliques.

The cherry on top was her autumnal makeup look, which featured natural-looking brown shadow and a rich, plum-colored lip. She ate, in honor of the holiday, and didn't leave a single crumb behind.

She styled the look with beaded sandals, for a final flourish. (Image credit: Instagram/@jenniferlopez)

Lopez may have worn this look for Thanksgiving, but rest assured, it would perform just as well at your office holiday party or even New Year's. Shop look-alike styles, right ahead—it is Black Friday, after all.

