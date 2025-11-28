Jennifer Lopez Serves Turkey and a Look on Thanksgiving, in a Glamorous Silk and Lace Gown
I think it's safe to say: She ate.
While most of us wore leggings and an over-sized sweater on Thanksgiving—or at least changed into them shorty after—Jennifer Lopez took no days off. Though there was no red carpet involved, she debuted a glamorous gown worthy of the paparazzi flashes.
On Nov. 27, the "Let's Get Loud" singer gave a Grammy-level performance, but not on an arena stage. Instead, Lopez strutted around her home kitchen, creating a Thanksgiving feast of epic proportions. Naturally, she did so with the same meticulous energy—and style—she typically saves for her concerts.
For the big day, Lopez served both turkey and a look. She wore an elegant, ankle-length gown the color of freshly-poured champaign. It too, featured bubbles at each sleeve, as well as a lavish lace neckline. Side dishes included the usual mashed potatoes and stuffing, as well as an apron embroidered with florals and a pair of double-sided pearl earrings.
For dessert, the star chose a pair of strappy sandals that were nothing short of delectable. Her shoes were embellished with pyramid studs along each strap, as well as a feathered detail and elaborate purple and green beaded appliques.
The cherry on top was her autumnal makeup look, which featured natural-looking brown shadow and a rich, plum-colored lip. She ate, in honor of the holiday, and didn't leave a single crumb behind.
Lopez may have worn this look for Thanksgiving, but rest assured, it would perform just as well at your office holiday party or even New Year's. Shop look-alike styles, right ahead—it is Black Friday, after all.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.