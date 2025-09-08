Singer-songwriter Laufey ’s personal style has an enduring appeal that matches her jazz-pop melodies. Whether she’s wearing a vintage-inspired dress or a humble pair of kitten heels, the Grammy award-winning artist champions classic pieces with a coquette-core twist. “I’ve never worried too much about trends,” the chart-topper tells Marie Claire. “I’ve always worn whatever makes me feel the most powerful."

Naturally, Laufey was the first call to front Everlane’s debut celebrity fall campaign. Developed by creative producer Junia Lin and shot by photographer Sam Cannon, Everlane’s Fall 2025 campaign, “Laufey in Everland,” finds the singer wandering into a miniature city through a portal behind her closet. As she explores the dreamscape filled with skyscrapers, farmers' markets, and of course, an Everlane store, Laufey wears a range of the brand's new autumn staples. The soundtrack? “Lover Girl,” from her album A Matter of Time.

Laufey journeys through the fictional landscape of Everland. (Image credit: Sam Cannon)

From a twill blazer styled with sheer socks and retro flats to a button-down paired with a silk slip skirt and a cashmere handkerchief, Laufey’s outfits strike the perfect balance between minimalism and self-expression. They also let her expand her horizons without veering too far from her style pillars: "Whether it’s high- or low-rise, wide-leg or tapered—I’m open to anything, and Everlane helps me to lean into that freedom," she says.

The singer showcases Everlane's new fall essentials, including a knit sweater, a mini skirt, and a pair of knee-high boots. (Image credit: Sam Cannon)

Beyond the fanciful realm of Everland, Laufey plans to style the brand’s fresh fall essentials for real-world plans. “The silky champagne dress is one I could see myself wearing onstage, perhaps paired with a bow,” she says. Once temperatures begin to drop, she’ll also team one of the snug cardigans with floor-sweeping trousers and heeled boots.

Everlane's Fall 2025 collection stretches beyond casual pieces—the brand also offers upscale designs. (Image credit: Sam Cannon)

The campaign styling isn't too far off from how Laufey shops at Everlane in real life. Before there were any talks to spin her music into a campaign, she was shopping the its sleek loafers and crewneck sweaters.

"My first experience with Everlane was years ago, right after I moved to Washington D.C.," she says. "I remember walking around and hearing so many girls talking about how the brand had the best knits and jeans."

Laufey puts a playful spin on a corporate blazer with sheer socks and T-strap flats. (Image credit: Sam Cannon)

If the singer wants to restock any of her investment-worthy styles, she might wear her own designs next. On Tuesday, September 30, Everlane will drop an exclusive capsule collection in partnership with Laufey. The lineup—featuring cozy must-haves like fleeces, sweatpants, and T-shirts—will benefit The Laufey Foundation, a nonprofit organization striving to make orchestral programs more accessible to young musicians.

Laufey elevates an olive green cardigan with a cream slip skirt. (Image credit: Sam Cannon)

Between Everlane’s Fall 2025 collection and Laufey's co-designed collection, there are endless ways to dream up an everlasting wardrobe—and dress to the rhythm of your own style.

