18 Rich-Looking Sweaters That Won't Cost You More Than $250
There's a find fit for every occasion.
Nine times out of ten, you'll find me wearing a sweater in the fall. Why? Because they serve as the backbone of my quiet luxury-focused wardrobe. With how often I wear them, it's time I invested in higher-quality pieces. However, I can't afford to run my credit card bill through the roof in the process. Instead, I'm giving myself a budget of $250 and shopping for rich-looking sweaters on sale.
There are a few retailers I can always count on for quality, stylish knitwear at accessible prices. J.Crew, for example, designs classic cable-knit sweaters I covet every season that never run me more than $200. Nordstrom's Fall Sale is also in full swing and includes plenty of on-sale cashmere sweaters that are too good to pass up. And if I feel the itch for a designer sweater, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman never fail to have luxe finds hidden in their sale sections.
That's just the tip of the sweaters-on-sale iceberg. In truth, you could spend an entire day looking for options. Or, you could keep scrolling to see the selection I pulled together—I found 18 sweaters under $250 that tick every box you may need for the upcoming months.
A relaxed V-neck sweater like this one is your ticket to recreating all of those cute layered outfits you see all over your Pinterest feed. Add a crisp white button-down shirt underneath and some preppy loafers and you've got a look worthy of a post. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
J.Crew is known for its amazing knits, so you should not let it pass a sale pass you by. This cable-knit cardigan exudes classic American style—a brand trademark—in a trendy fall color. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
How adorable is this pistachio green shade? Not only is it a major fall color, but this knit is made from luxe cashmere, something you don't find too often on sale, especially in the fall. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Don't sleep on Gap for quality sweaters. The brand's knitwear is just as elevated as some designer names I love. Case in point: this ribbed mock neck sweater. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
This red sweater stopped me in my tracks—it's simply gorgeous. Once you consider the color, easygoing mock neck fit, and cozy cashmere knit—all for under $150—it becomes hard to pass up. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
If you didn't think a sweater could be worthy of going-out attire, here's your proof. You could pair this off-the-shoulder knit with a mini skirt and kitten heels, and you've got a cool yet elevated going-out outfit. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.
Is your favorite color green? Or how about orange? This sweater comes in over 30 shades, so you'll add some color to your wardrobe. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
This long cardigan nails the boho fashion trend while keeping things cozy for lounging. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Pair this cardigan with the matching tank underneath, and you've got an elevated look that's boardroom-ready. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
I can always count on Brooks Brothers to have luxurious knitwear at an amazing price. This cashmere sweater in the most stunning shade of red is a whopping $300 off. Save even more with one of our Brooks Brothers promo codes.
A cable-knit sweater is one of those nonnegotiable in your winter wardrobe, so why not get one on sale? It's interesting in a subtle way. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
A polo-style collar makes anything look polished. Take this sweater, for example. You could wear it to work, and no one would bat an eye. I especially love the vintage-inspired gold buttons. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.
I used to think that shoulder pads should have been left in the '80s, but then this top changed my mind. I would easily wear it to work, out to dinner, and everywhere in between. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
There's something about stripes that will always read as chic. Maybe it's the print's association with French fashion. You can throw this striped sweater on with a red lip and instantly feel like a stylish Paris native. Save even more with one of our 24s promo codes.
This thin knit top is the ideal going-out option when you want to show a little skin but still want to be warm. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.
This sweater has me wishing I could curl up next to a fire with my favorite book and some hot cocoa. It's oversized without looking frumpy (an important distinction) and thick enough for the coldest winter days. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
Vince's basics never miss. This cardigan is made from a wool-cashmere blend, so you know it feels luxuriously warm. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.
Maybe you're not the type to wear a dress to your next holiday party—and that's ok! Might I suggest going with this sweater instead? With the crystal-embellished neckline, it's plenty fancy for the occasion. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
