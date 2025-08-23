A Rare Hermès Mini Kelly Bag Is Lindsay Lohan's Date at Surprise 'Freakier Friday' Screening
Her sleek outfit included a metallic Oscar de la Renta top, silky white pants, and a Cartier watch.
Lindsay Lohan's decision to work with stylist Andrew Mukamal—who was behind Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits—to promote Freakier Friday was super smart. From channeling Cher Horowitz in Clueless to referencing her own character from Freaky Friday, Lohan hasn't wasted a single moment of promotion.
On Friday, August 22, the Our Little Secret star surprised fans at a Freakier Friday screening in New York, and she did so in an exceedingly eye-catching shimmery outfit, accessorized with jaw-dropping precision. For the event, Lohan wore a pair of delicate white silky pants and an Oscar de la Renta Metallic Embroidered Tulle Top, which retails for $7,290. The statement strapless corset is adorned with metallic leaf embroidery, giving the illusion of a sheer top.
Meanwhile, fan photos taken at the event revealed that Lohan accessorized her sleek outfit with a rare Hermès Mini Kelly II 20 Metallic Doré Chamkilight Chèvre. The enviable gold purse regularly trades hands for more than $48,000 (and can be found listed for upwards of $89,000), features permabrass hardware, and is constructed from a tonal lambskin.
Finally, a gold Panthère de Cartier watch, loved by a plethora of celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner, completed Lohan's outfit. The iconic timepiece retails for $24,600.
In an interview with The New York Times, Lohan opened up about her experience of growing up in Hollywood. "It took me time to understand the value of the word 'no,'" the actress explained. "When you have so many opportunities thrown at you at a young age, it all looks shiny and flashy and exciting, but there has got to be a minute where you stop and regroup. Learning how to say 'no' is very important, especially now with a kid."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.