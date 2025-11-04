Rihanna Makes Her First Post-Baby Appearance in “Postpartum Forward” Alaïa at the 2025 CFDA Awards

Though she's only attended thrice in her lifetime, Rihanna's limited time on the CFDAs red carpet resulted in one of her most iconic outfits of all time. And tonight—after an 11-year-long hiatus—the mogul has made her long-awaited return.

On Monday, Nov. 3, Rihanna touched down in New York City, once more, to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America's annual Fashion Awards. This time, however, she wasn't the honoree. Having already clasped the title a decade earlier, the singer was there to support her partner A$AP Rocky in accepting his own Fashion Icon Award.

Ever the supportive girlfriend, Rihanna turned out her red carpet best for the evening affair. Fashion's most influential power couple arrived wearing their own takes on the traditional power suit—matching, as always.

Though she was merely a plus-one at the glamorous event, Rihanna's Alaïa look was easily the best of the night. The Fenty Beauty founder sported a modernized version of the 1930s-era zoot suit, in a black trench coat with a leg cut-out, through which her voluminous pant leg protruded. The ivory bottoms billowed out of a pair of black glove pumps.

Rihanna attended the 2025 CFDA Awards in a modern take on the zoot suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The man of the hour, meanwhile, wore a classic jacket and trousers. He layered the two-piece set over a V-neck sweater in butter yellow, finishing with a pair of cap toe saddle shoes. The vintage-inspired footwear embodied the era of Rihanna's prohibition-era look.

She coordinated with partner A$AP Rocky, ahead of his Fashion Icon Award honor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a brief interview with Marie Claire, the pop star called her look: “Timeless! Chic! Postpartum-forward!”

Though Rihanna's last appearance was in 2014, that lone moment changed fashion history books forever. It was then that Rihanna debuted her now-famous sheer gown, effectively catapulting naked dressing to immediate popularity. The "Diamonds" singer wore an Adam Selman mesh dress covered in them, styled with a matching skull cap and a Champagne-colored fur shrug.

That night, Rihanna accepted the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award. As the name implies, the honor is reserved only for fashion's most elite muses—other winners include Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Beyoncé.

Rihanna accepted her Icon Award in 2014, wearing an embellished see-through number. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only other time the Fenty Beauty founder attended the CFDAs was nearly 10 years prior. She RSVPed "yes" in 2006, walking the red carpet in a midnight blue satin halter dress.

She only attended the event one other time, in 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I think it's safe to say: History was made, once again.