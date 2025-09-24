Once again, I did not wake up this morning in Italy. However, it's not all bad news: Milan Fashion Week S/S '26 is underway and the city is rampant with stunning fashion and beauty inspiration. Gucci, Prada, Armani, Fendi, Max Mara—the list of designers showing this week is truly swoon-worthy. But for all the glitz and glamour on the runways, I know that the real beauty story can be found outside on the street style stars. There's no better place to scope out the best haircuts, colors, and makeup trends for the season ahead, and to find inspiration for how to switch up your own look for fall. That's what I love so much about beauty—you don't have to wait for a new collection to drop to test out the season's best new hair and makeup styles.

The week is just getting started and already there are a few major trends appearing amongst the fashion elite. Red hair in shades of copper, deep burgundy, and rich crimson have all made an appearance, the bob and ponytail craze has carried over from London and New York to the Italian fashion mecca, and moody, grunge-inspired glam is seeing a refined Milanese twist with dark red lipsticks and perfectly smokey eye makeup.

Ready to add a little Italian spice to your fall beauty routine? Keep scrolling for the best Milan Fashion Week beauty street style looks of the season, and check back in for more updates over the next few days.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Natalia Bryant is making her Milan Fashion Week debut and she brought her gorgeous curls with her to complete the ethereal look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This is the most glamorous woman I've ever set my eyes upon. The fresh face, the silver hair, the suit with no shirt underneath... all my goals.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I'm not sure what I adore more—the platinum blonde bob or the mega-watt glow paired with rosy cheeks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

High fashion ponytails cannot be stopped this fashion month! This rich auburn rendition is particularly noteworthy.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Truthfully, a slick-back pony without a part doesn't get nearly enough airtime. Plus the short black nails are picture-perfect for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The editorial wet hair look is the perfect addition to this menswear-inspired outfit. It's so sexy and chic.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Another blunt bob, and this time with an impossibly chic red-orange color. Bellissima.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

These flawless box braids are fall hair personified and look so chic with the biker jacket and oversized sunnies.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Nothing says Italian glamour like a softly curled updo with a few loose tendrils around the face.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Oliva Palermo is proof that the flippy bob trend is very much back for fall. Her smokey eye makeup is also so stunning.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Swinging ponytails galore! It's the perfect hairstyle to keep your hair our of your face and tangle-free when you slip into your favorite leather jacket for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I will never stop thinking about this vivid red hair color matching this attendee's ruby red wrap coat. I can only hope to look this chic for fall.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Looking for a low-maintenance hairstyle for fall? Take a cue from this look and try a '90s-style layered cut.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Never fear the awkward grow out stage with a pixie cut! The bixie (a combination of a bob and a pixie) is one of the most popular haircuts of 2025, and clearly, Milan has plenty of fans.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Take monochrome dressing to the next level and match your rich ebony brunette hair with a dark plum lipstick.