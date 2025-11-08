Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter Coordinate Their Loud Luxury Accessories for Night Out
Chanel, Gucci, and Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence all got shoutouts from the 'Showgirl' collaborators.
After collaborating for The Life of a Showgirl's title track, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have taken their friendship to the next level. On Friday, November 7, the two singers were photographed wearing luxurious labels for a night out, while confirming it's the season for sheer tights.
A day after the "CANCELLED!" singer debuted a true billionaire outfit, Swift and Carpenter were pictured arriving for dinner at The Corner Restaurant in New York City, and both performers brought their A-game when it came to style.
The "Manchild" singer styled a pair of black shorts with a Guest in Residence Cropped Cable Turtleneck Sweater in Cream, which features a ribbed collar and a fringed hemline and retails for $545. Carpenter wore a tan duster coat and sheer black tights with the outfit. For accessories, she opted for a Chanel 2024 Small Wavy CC Hobo—which is currently available to shop via resale sites—and a pair of Pedro Garcia Satin Crystal Embellishments Sandals.
Meanwhile, Swift paired a $1,100 Thom Browne Rwb Stripe-Detail Polo Shirt with the label's Gunclub Check Cheviot Tweed Pleated Mini Skirt, which retails for $1,990. The "Opalite" singer completed the outfit with sheer tights, a brown The Row Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag, and a pair of $1,560 Gucci Horsebit Loafer Platform Slingback Pumps—a style of shoe Swift is regularly spotted wearing.
Both Swift and Carpenter are at the top of their game, so it's entirely unsurprising they styled seriously chic outfits packed with loud luxury details for a much-deserved night out together.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.