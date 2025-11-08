After collaborating for The Life of a Showgirl's title track, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter have taken their friendship to the next level. On Friday, November 7, the two singers were photographed wearing luxurious labels for a night out, while confirming it's the season for sheer tights.

A day after the "CANCELLED!" singer debuted a true billionaire outfit, Swift and Carpenter were pictured arriving for dinner at The Corner Restaurant in New York City, and both performers brought their A-game when it came to style.

The "Manchild" singer styled a pair of black shorts with a Guest in Residence Cropped Cable Turtleneck Sweater in Cream, which features a ribbed collar and a fringed hemline and retails for $545. Carpenter wore a tan duster coat and sheer black tights with the outfit. For accessories, she opted for a Chanel 2024 Small Wavy CC Hobo—which is currently available to shop via resale sites—and a pair of Pedro Garcia Satin Crystal Embellishments Sandals.

Sabrina Carpenter shows love for Gigi Hadid's cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. (Image credit: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, Swift paired a $1,100 Thom Browne Rwb Stripe-Detail Polo Shirt with the label's Gunclub Check Cheviot Tweed Pleated Mini Skirt, which retails for $1,990. The "Opalite" singer completed the outfit with sheer tights, a brown The Row Half Moon Leather Shoulder Bag, and a pair of $1,560 Gucci Horsebit Loafer Platform Slingback Pumps—a style of shoe Swift is regularly spotted wearing.

Taylor Swift accessorizes her Thom Browne outfit with Gucci platforms and a The Row bag. (Image credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID)

Both Swift and Carpenter are at the top of their game, so it's entirely unsurprising they styled seriously chic outfits packed with loud luxury details for a much-deserved night out together.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter brought their loudest luxury accessories to dinner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Outfits Inspired by Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter