Zoë Kravitz Swaps Lacy Lingerie for a Slouchy Denim Suit and The Row Flip-Flops
Her 'Caught Stealing' press tour takes New York City.
As soon as Zoë Kravitz steps foot in another city, local It girls abdicate the throne. The zip code automatically belongs to Kravitz and her top-tier street style. (At least until she jets off again.) For example, once her Caught Stealing press tour landed in New York on August 26, she resumed her sartorial reign with a '70s-inspired denim suit.
While signing autographs in Times Square, Kravitz was photographed in her most relaxed look of the month. Stylist Danielle Goldberg dressed Kravitz in Fall 2025's indigo denim trend, complete with an oversize blazer and equally-baggy bottoms. In some paparazzi pics, the wash was so dark, it nearly appeared black. The buttoned jacket featured a subtle sheen along the padded shoulders and single-breasted bodice, suggesting it was denim chambray.
From there, Kravitz layered a white button-down underneath. The simple act of leaving it untucked upped her outfit's boyish charm. Her pointed collar gave the suit a '70s-era nostalgia. It felt right up John Travolta and David Bowie's alley back in the day, however, the trend also had a moment during the Fall 2023 circuit.
Sure, Travolta's heeled boots would've been an obvious partner. Instead, Kravitz slipped on her now-signature Dune Sandals courtesy of The Row. The $690 cotton and rubber flip-flops have been in her everyday rotation since June. (Hence, their almost sold-out status.) So far, she's only paired them with loungewear and The Row bags. This outing marks her first time wearing them while on-duty.
Until now, Kravitz's promo trail attire has leaned heavily feminine, whether she's on or off the red carpet. At last week's premieres, she pulled off a lacy slip dress and a black satin gown, both with Saint Laurent tags.
Before this, Kravitz's most menswear-ish set was a cropped vest and wide-leg trousers. Peek-a-boo slingback heels, also from Saint Laurent, restored Kravitz's ladylike theme. All this to say? There's no hope in predicting the actor's next move.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.