Anne Hathaway Styles Editor in Chief-Approved Nili Lotan Pants With a Phoebe Philo Top and Prada Pumps

Anne Hathaway started filming the much anticipated follow-up to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, in which she plays magazine assistant Andy Sachs, earlier this week. Proving that the costume department knows exactly what fashion magazine staff members are wearing in 2025, Hathaway was photographed wearing a pair of pants adored by Marie Claire's very own editor in chief.

With the movie filming in New York City, a plethora of outfits have already been spoiled, meaning everyone is going to be dressing like their favorite Devil Wears Prada characters by the time the film is released. On July 25, Hathaway was snapped wearing an almost all-white outfit, including editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike's favorite pants.

The Nili Lotan Shon Cotton-Blend Twill Tapered Pants retail for $375, and are available to shop in a multitude of colors and materials, including leather. Hathaway's character opted for a pair of white Nili Lotan pants, which she paired with a white Phoebe Philo T-Shirt Train Top.

Anne Hathaway wearing Nili Lotan pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ogunnaike is a big fan of Nili Lotan's "Shon" silhouette, including the brand's cotton pants and barrel jeans. Clearly, Andy Sachs has her finger on the pulse of what fashion editors are wearing two decades after her disastrous (fictional) start in the industry.

Hathaway's character also nailed her accessories, opting for a white pair of Prada's Modellerie Spiked Leather Pumps, which retail for $1,450. Whether or not Andy Sachs's Prada pumps make her the movie's titular devil this time around remains to be seen.

Anne Hathaway wearing Prada heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Black $630 Barton Perreira Amaya Sunglasses and a vintage Coach briefcase completed Hathaway's latest The Devil Wears Prada look. The black leather Metropolitan Briefcase originally launched in 1987, and quickly sold out when Coach re-listed Hathaway's style via their Re(Loved) program for $895. Hopefully Andy Sachs's decision to carry the sleek briefcase will convince the brand to finally re-release the item in 2025.

