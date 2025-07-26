Anne Hathaway Styles Editor in Chief-Approved Nili Lotan Pants With a Phoebe Philo Top and Prada Pumps
A vintage Coach briefcase helped bring her 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' style to life.
Anne Hathaway started filming the much anticipated follow-up to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, in which she plays magazine assistant Andy Sachs, earlier this week. Proving that the costume department knows exactly what fashion magazine staff members are wearing in 2025, Hathaway was photographed wearing a pair of pants adored by Marie Claire's very own editor in chief.
With the movie filming in New York City, a plethora of outfits have already been spoiled, meaning everyone is going to be dressing like their favorite Devil Wears Prada characters by the time the film is released. On July 25, Hathaway was snapped wearing an almost all-white outfit, including editor in chief Nikki Ogunnaike's favorite pants.
The Nili Lotan Shon Cotton-Blend Twill Tapered Pants retail for $375, and are available to shop in a multitude of colors and materials, including leather. Hathaway's character opted for a pair of white Nili Lotan pants, which she paired with a white Phoebe Philo T-Shirt Train Top.
Ogunnaike is a big fan of Nili Lotan's "Shon" silhouette, including the brand's cotton pants and barrel jeans. Clearly, Andy Sachs has her finger on the pulse of what fashion editors are wearing two decades after her disastrous (fictional) start in the industry.
Hathaway's character also nailed her accessories, opting for a white pair of Prada's Modellerie Spiked Leather Pumps, which retail for $1,450. Whether or not Andy Sachs's Prada pumps make her the movie's titular devil this time around remains to be seen.
Black $630 Barton Perreira Amaya Sunglasses and a vintage Coach briefcase completed Hathaway's latest The Devil Wears Prada look. The black leather Metropolitan Briefcase originally launched in 1987, and quickly sold out when Coach re-listed Hathaway's style via their Re(Loved) program for $895. Hopefully Andy Sachs's decision to carry the sleek briefcase will convince the brand to finally re-release the item in 2025.
Dress Like Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.