Everlane's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales: What to Know
The best part of this sale? Partial proceeds go to a good cause.
It’s a weird time in fashion (and the world), when everyone is talking about “return to office dressing” and chic holiday party outfits, but also the thought of wearing real pants makes everyone want to curl up and die. Enter Everlane, who has long perfected the art of looking put-together, but never at the expense of comfort—and also never at the expense of, well, money. Because while Everlane already has plenty of coveted closet staples at don’t-break-the-bank prices, their major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are around the corner. It's time to stock up on denim, cozy joggers, and winter necessities like beanies and oversized merino wool sweaters—items that will actually have you looking forward to getting dressed (and going outside in sub-zero temperatures).
Not to mention: No one in the history of the world has received a holiday gift from Everlane and not been thrilled. So, if you somehow already have enough buttery soft t-shirts and effortless turtlenecks (but, really, is that possible?) then keep an eye on Everlane for all those friends and family members who will definitely love you the most come Christmas.
And as if you needed another reason to shop Everlane’s sales: The company is continuing its tradition of donating partial proceeds from Black Friday and Cyber Monday to a good cause. Guilt-free shopping?! No, you’re not dreaming.
Here’s everything we know about Everlane’s 2021 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Keep checking back as we get more info on deals and discounts, or keep refreshing Everlane's most beloved categories, below.
- Shop Everlane jeans
- Shop Everlane sweaters
- Shop Everlane shoes and boots
- Shop Everlane bags
When does Everlane’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?
Mark your calendars for November 24, when Everlane will likely slash prices (up to 40 percent) site-wide, as it did in 2020. The sale continues until November 29 (but most items are only until inventory lasts, so, basically shop on November 24).
When does Everlane’s Cyber Monday 2021 sale start?
Okay, okay, we know jeans have become a bad word in the pandemic, BUT hear us out. On November 29, Everlane is offering 20 percent off it’s best-selling “cheeky denim” collections, Elite Daily reports. They make a solid case for finally wearing jeans again...
Where is Everlane donating Black Friday and Cyber Monday proceeds?
Everlane will donate to the Oceana for every purchase made between November 24-29. Everlane has set a goal to raise $300,000 this year towards the ocean conservation group’s effort to end single-use plastics. Everlane’s website explains that $300,000 is “enough to fund a full year of [Oceana’s] campaign efforts in three major markets.”
