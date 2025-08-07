I can count on one hand the amount of NFL games Julia Fox has attended. (One, that I know of.) That doesn't stop her from dressing like she does. This week alone, she's pulled off the sports jersey trend multiple times, most recently with a sheer football shirt on August 6.

Currently, Fox is mid-press tour for HIM, a football-focused horror film produced by Jordan Peele. Hence, her turn into sporty style. Before HIM's latest press event, Fox posed in a semi-sheer New York jersey sourced by her stylist, Briana Andalore, even though she's in L.A. It featured all the makings of a classic jersey, minus shoulder pads. The oversize shirt-turned-dress was noticeably missing the Jets or Giants logo, so it's unclear which team she's actually rooting for. She layered a matching mini skirt underneath.

Fox's all-black color story continued with a studded shoulder bag and multi-strap heels, both adorned with silver hardware. Wireless sunglasses gave the Uncut Gems star's football 'fit the early-aughts panache fans love her for.

Julia Fox turned heads in the sports jersey trend during her HIM press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox is clearly in her method dressing era. Just two days prior, she posed in a Los Angeles jersey from Yuhan Wang Spring/Summer 2025. Real football pads peeked out from underneath her short sleeves, while floral paneling added a feminine flair. She opted out of pants, instead slipping on sheer lace leggings matching her sky-high Lanvin platform heels.

Always on board for a statement headpiece, Fox popped on a sailor hat-birdcage hybrid from Vaquera Bridal. To finish, she carried a rare Celine 2002 bag made out of a soccer ball with the FIFA World Cup.

A few days prior, she went full method mode with actual football pads. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fox hasn't walked a single HIM red carpet yet and her press tour is already one for the books. I'll be keeping an eye out for her first official step-and-repeat in the coming weeks. Will she wear shoulder pads at the premiere, too? Thanks to her Yuhan Wang jersey, Fox already owns a pair.

