Julia Fox's Take on the Sports Jersey Trend Is Actually Method Dressing At Its Finest
Her 'HIM' press tour is already one to watch.
I can count on one hand the amount of NFL games Julia Fox has attended. (One, that I know of.) That doesn't stop her from dressing like she does. This week alone, she's pulled off the sports jersey trend multiple times, most recently with a sheer football shirt on August 6.
Currently, Fox is mid-press tour for HIM, a football-focused horror film produced by Jordan Peele. Hence, her turn into sporty style. Before HIM's latest press event, Fox posed in a semi-sheer New York jersey sourced by her stylist, Briana Andalore, even though she's in L.A. It featured all the makings of a classic jersey, minus shoulder pads. The oversize shirt-turned-dress was noticeably missing the Jets or Giants logo, so it's unclear which team she's actually rooting for. She layered a matching mini skirt underneath.
Fox's all-black color story continued with a studded shoulder bag and multi-strap heels, both adorned with silver hardware. Wireless sunglasses gave the Uncut Gems star's football 'fit the early-aughts panache fans love her for.
Fox is clearly in her method dressing era. Just two days prior, she posed in a Los Angeles jersey from Yuhan Wang Spring/Summer 2025. Real football pads peeked out from underneath her short sleeves, while floral paneling added a feminine flair. She opted out of pants, instead slipping on sheer lace leggings matching her sky-high Lanvin platform heels.
Always on board for a statement headpiece, Fox popped on a sailor hat-birdcage hybrid from Vaquera Bridal. To finish, she carried a rare Celine 2002 bag made out of a soccer ball with the FIFA World Cup.
Fox hasn't walked a single HIM red carpet yet and her press tour is already one for the books. I'll be keeping an eye out for her first official step-and-repeat in the coming weeks. Will she wear shoulder pads at the premiere, too? Thanks to her Yuhan Wang jersey, Fox already owns a pair.
Shop Jerseys Inspired by Julia Fox
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.