Millie Bobby Brown Unapologetically Doubles Down on the Leopard Print Trend
She took fashion's loudest print and quintupled it.
Millie Bobby Brown sees your leopard print trend and raises you five-fold.
The Stranger Things actor recently unveiled a personal style transformation, guided by stylist Ryan Young, while promoting her new movie The Electric State. Thus far, the makeover has involved hooded chainmail dresses, mesh naked looks, Britney Spears-inspired denim, and bombshell blonde hair.
The vibe shift was shocking, given Brown's affinity for fresh-faced skincare and colorful sweatpants—an aesthetic she built her Florence by Mills empire around. As with any change, her new look inspired criticism from the lowest pits of the internet. Those of us with taste, however, are living for this era of unapologetic fashion.
Brown has been churning out banger after banger, sartorially speaking, for weeks. Her best look, however, dropped March 4 while the star was in London doing press interviews. She went maximum maximalist, wearing leopard spots from head to toe, and beyond (she also sported a matching parasol).
The five-time leopard wearer layered animal print like an expert, stylishly mixing tones and spot sizes. She wore a short-cropped trench coat as a dress, then added a smattering of feline-inspired accessories, including: platform clogs, a shoulder bag, and a '50s-era cocktail hat.
This look may raise some eyebrows, but those in the know are already accustomed to the Hollywood-approved trend. Some of fashion's biggest names have taken to wearing spots-on-spots—like Hailey Bieber, for example, who styled her beloved YSL tote with a matching leopard statement coat.
I'm calling it now: This look will be fashion's North Star for the upcoming spring season.
Shop Leopard Print Separates Inspired By Millie Bobby Brown
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
