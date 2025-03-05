Millie Bobby Brown sees your leopard print trend and raises you five-fold.

The Stranger Things actor recently unveiled a personal style transformation, guided by stylist Ryan Young, while promoting her new movie The Electric State. Thus far, the makeover has involved hooded chainmail dresses, mesh naked looks, Britney Spears-inspired denim, and bombshell blonde hair.

The vibe shift was shocking, given Brown's affinity for fresh-faced skincare and colorful sweatpants—an aesthetic she built her Florence by Mills empire around. As with any change, her new look inspired criticism from the lowest pits of the internet. Those of us with taste, however, are living for this era of unapologetic fashion.

Millie Bobby Brown borrowed one of Gwyneth Paltrow's '90s naked dresses for a press event earlier this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown has been churning out banger after banger, sartorially speaking, for weeks. Her best look, however, dropped March 4 while the star was in London doing press interviews. She went maximum maximalist, wearing leopard spots from head to toe, and beyond (she also sported a matching parasol).

The five-time leopard wearer layered animal print like an expert, stylishly mixing tones and spot sizes. She wore a short-cropped trench coat as a dress, then added a smattering of feline-inspired accessories, including: platform clogs, a shoulder bag, and a '50s-era cocktail hat.

Millie Bobby Brown wore layers of leopard print while in London with husband Jake Bongiovi. (Image credit: Image Direct)

This look may raise some eyebrows, but those in the know are already accustomed to the Hollywood-approved trend. Some of fashion's biggest names have taken to wearing spots-on-spots—like Hailey Bieber, for example, who styled her beloved YSL tote with a matching leopard statement coat.

I'm calling it now: This look will be fashion's North Star for the upcoming spring season.

