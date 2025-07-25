Natalie Portman Swaps Chunky Sneakers for Boho Wedge Sandals
The sneakerhead enters her sky-high shoe era.
After three days without a Natalie Portman sighting, I was beginning to think her rom-com Good Sex had wrapped. I'd certainly miss Portman's sometimes nostalgic costumes, but with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Happy Hours still in production, there's enough outfit inspiration to go around.
However, on July 24, the Oscar winner returned to the movie's New York set, to embrace her character's boho side in sky-high wedge sandals. In between takes, paparazzi captured Portman wearing Coach's Archival Buckle Wedges: $250 sandals currently listed for $100 off. The 4.5" platforms were so tall, they just barely peeked out from underneath her Chloé wide-leg pants circa 2016.
From there, Portman tucked an oversize The Cure band tee into her burgundy bottoms, and cinched them with a black leather belt. Most information about Portman's character, Lucy has been kept under wraps. But now we know she's a therapist by day, and a punk-rock fan by night. This'll make for a stellar soundtrack.
In the accessory department, Portman's on-screen alter-ego sourced Chloé once more. She chose a metallic gold crossbody bag in the shape of a seashell. It retails for $2,450 and added a summery splash to her final 'fit. Though she didn't wear it, the Black Swan star brought along a light-wash jean jacket.
You can tell Portman is in character because she rarely wears wedges off-screen. The closest she'll get to her boho sandals are ankle-tied espadrilles. In 2023, she attended the French Open in espadrille sandals, plus a patterned poplin dress, a Dior straw hat, and cat-eye sunglasses. However, she's rarely styled them since. Portman prefers statement sneakers, ballet flats, or boots.
On the Good Sex set, Portman has stayed loyal to office-friendly footwear, most notably $1,150 Dior sneakers, leather loafers, and the occasional Keds. Her clogs-clad costume suggests Ally's fashion is more free-spirited than I initially assumed—a plot twist I can't wait to see unfold on screen.
Shop Wedges Inspired by Natalie Portman
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.