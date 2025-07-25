After three days without a Natalie Portman sighting, I was beginning to think her rom-com Good Sex had wrapped. I'd certainly miss Portman's sometimes nostalgic costumes, but with The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Happy Hours still in production, there's enough outfit inspiration to go around.

However, on July 24, the Oscar winner returned to the movie's New York set, to embrace her character's boho side in sky-high wedge sandals. In between takes, paparazzi captured Portman wearing Coach's Archival Buckle Wedges: $250 sandals currently listed for $100 off. The 4.5" platforms were so tall, they just barely peeked out from underneath her Chloé wide-leg pants circa 2016.

From there, Portman tucked an oversize The Cure band tee into her burgundy bottoms, and cinched them with a black leather belt. Most information about Portman's character, Lucy has been kept under wraps. But now we know she's a therapist by day, and a punk-rock fan by night. This'll make for a stellar soundtrack.

On July 24, Natalie returned to the Good Sex set in sky-high clogs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the accessory department, Portman's on-screen alter-ego sourced Chloé once more. She chose a metallic gold crossbody bag in the shape of a seashell. It retails for $2,450 and added a summery splash to her final 'fit. Though she didn't wear it, the Black Swan star brought along a light-wash jean jacket.

Later, paparazzi photographed Natalie with a jean jacket and a Chloé bag in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can tell Portman is in character because she rarely wears wedges off-screen. The closest she'll get to her boho sandals are ankle-tied espadrilles. In 2023, she attended the French Open in espadrille sandals, plus a patterned poplin dress, a Dior straw hat, and cat-eye sunglasses. However, she's rarely styled them since. Portman prefers statement sneakers, ballet flats, or boots.

At the 2023 French Open, Natalie arrived in espadrille wedges. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Good Sex set, Portman has stayed loyal to office-friendly footwear, most notably $1,150 Dior sneakers, leather loafers, and the occasional Keds. Her clogs-clad costume suggests Ally's fashion is more free-spirited than I initially assumed—a plot twist I can't wait to see unfold on screen.

Shop Wedges Inspired by Natalie Portman