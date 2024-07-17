Nothing beats a good shoe sale. I'm the kind of person who can always make room in her closet for something new—especially in the footwear category—and Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has a particularly great selection of discounted finds. Even better: I did the work to find the best shoe deals, so you didn’t have to.

I found everything you need to elevate your shoe wardrobe, from the trendiest sneakers of the year to strappy sandals perfect for wearing in a heat wave. And because you can never be too ahead of schedule, I found every type of boot you need for the fall and winter seasons, too. Sprinkle in a selection of ballet flats and enough heels to warrant a second shoe closet, and you have my dream list of recommendations.

If you’re new to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, I’ve also answered your most burning questions. From how to shop it to how long the discounts will be running for, this is your unofficial guide to the hundreds of shoes included in the sale. If you're ready to go shopping, you can jump directly to the section or just shop our top pick from each category—it's like a very fashionable choose-your-own-adventure.

The Best Deals We've Found (So Far)

Best Sneaker Deals on Nordstrom

Nordstrom's massive sale section includes some of the best sneakers on the market. While our favorite is a sporty black pair of sneakers from On, you'll also find white sneakers from Adidas (not the Sambas, though—something fresh!) and slip-on sneakers from Vince. There's even a chunkier sneaker here from P448 that would also double as the perfect work sneaker.

On Cloud X 3 Training Shoes (Were $150) $112 at Nordstrom As the name suggests, these shoes feel like walking on clouds. Reviewers say they are as comfortable as can be and offer grip to keep you supported during even the toughest of workouts.

Adidas Primegreen Stan Smith Sneakers (Were $100) $80 at Nordstrom An oldie but a goodie, Stan Smith sneakers are a classic for a reason. These simple white sneakers work for any season or outfit, so they will never go out of style.

Cole Haan Grandpro Rally Cambry Sneakers (Were $130) $80 at Nordstrom These on-sale sneakers from Cole Haan are made from leather and come in two colors—this bright white shade and a brown-and-tan iteration—so they're one of the best neutral options on the market.

Chuck Taylor® All Star® High Top Sneakers (Were $70) $55 at Nordstrom High tops will never not be cool. This pair from Chuck Taylor (an icon in the field) is made of surprisingly chic leather. The light tan colorway is also great for wearing with dresses or white jeans.

Vince Blair Slip-On Sneakers (Were $225) $165 at Nordstrom Slip-on sneakers are perfect if you're constantly running around. This pair from Vince is made from luxe suede that will keep you looking elevated, not like you're in a rush.

P448 John Low Top Sneakers (Were $298) $200 at Nordstrom Italian footwear brand P448 is a cult favorite for its low-profile sneakers made from luxe suede fabrication. This pair of John Low Top Sneakers has a subtle branding across the side for added flare. Snag them on sale now.

Best Flat Deals on Nordstrom

Ballet flats are the talk of the fashion crowd this summer, and Nordstrom's sale section has a few of the best pairs on the market. There are classic pointed-toe flats for the office, Mary Jane styles that are adorned with pearls from Stuart Weitzman, and a pair of silver flats from Taylor-Swift-approved brand Chinese Laundry.

Chinese Laundry Audrey Ballet Flats (Were $70) $47 at Nordstrom Behold the perfect pair of silver flats (the shoe trend Katie Holmes has co-signed). The dainty bow makes them feel dressier, but they could just as easily work on your days off, too. If you don't love the silver iteration, they come in two other neutral shades.

Stuart Weitzman Goldie Ballet Flats (Were $450) $300 at Nordstrom If you're getting married soon, consider this pair of pearl-adorned flats from Stuart Weitzman. They come in three colors—two light tan shades and a black version—and the soft leather fabrication screams comfort.

Sam Edelman Zooey Ballet Flats (Were $130) $85 at Nordstrom If you've (somehow) not picked up a pair of flats yet, let this on-sale black pair be your guide. They come in five colors including this black version, a white iteration, and a patent-leather red version.

Vince Vida Slingback Flats (Were $295) $220 at Nordstrom Slingback flats are perfect for the summer because you can truly let your feet breathe in the hot weather. Vince's iteration has a thicker strap so you run less of a risk of getting blisters. Shop them on-sale in four neutral colorways.

Franco Sarto Vana Flats (Were $110) $70 at Nordstrom Flats with higher vamps—a.k.a the upper part of the shoe that comes onto the foot—are perfect if you hate the look of so-called toe cleavage. This pair from Franco Sarto comes in a few colors and prints (including silver, cheetah print, and a snakeskin version).

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Mary Jane Flats (Were $445) $300 at Nordstrom Why have one strap when you can have three? This pair from Mansur Gavriel (a favorite brand of celebrities like Katie Holmes) is great if you want to expand your summer shoe collection beyond your basic flats.

Vince Ana Mules (Were $295) $200 at Nordstrom Not all flat shoes need to be a pair of ballet flats specifically. This on-sale pair of minimalistic mules from Vince are proof that the flatter silhouette is versatile, too.

Best Sandal Deals on Nordstrom

Summer is sandal season. Even if you're not a fan of showing your toes on the city streets, it's important to have a pair or two to keep on-hand in your vacation capsule wardrobe. I found chunky sandals that are supportive and comfortable, chic flip-flops, and wedge sandals perfect for wearing with a sun dress.

Loeffler Randall Hadley Bow Slide Sandals (Were $250) $200 at Nordstrom How sweet are these dainty bow-adorned flats by Loeffler Randal? The strappy style and minimalistic design make them the perfect throw-on-and-go sandal in your wardrobe. Plus, they're on sale right now, so there's never been a better time to buy.

Børn Moriah Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals (Were $125) $75 at Nordstrom Espadrilles are a summer essential, and this pair from Børn are both comfortable and stylish. They come in three colors including this black version and are on-sale now.

BCBGeneration Faye Strappy Platform Sandals (Were $89) $75 at Nordstrom The thicker sole on this chunky pair of flatforms from BCBGeneration are comfortable, yes, but they're also perfect for petites who are sick of wearing sneakers.

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Wylda Clear Sandals (Were $109) $74 at Nordstrom Jelly shoes are back (as are cool flip-flops), and this pair from Karl Lagerfeld Paris hits both trends at once.

Chinese Laundry Lock Down Platform Slide Sandals (Were $90) $60 at Nordstrom For a touch of '90s flare, try these platform sandals from Chinese Laundry. With a set of crossed straps and a dense rubber tread, they're comfortable and stylish.

Katy Perry Caught Up Square Toe Anklet Sandals (Were $89) $65 at Nordstrom Katy Perry's collection of flats is comfortable enough to wear for hours on-end. This peep-toe pair from the range, on-sale now, feature enough silver hardware that copies the look of an ankle bracelet.

Best Boot Deals on Nordstrom

Colder weather will be here before you know it, so right now is a great time to invest in a pair of black boots. Plus, with how much rain New York is getting, I have my eye on a pair of rain boots from Hunter that will go with all of my outfits, no matter the season. However, I also found knee-high and ankle boots that you'll live in this year.

Hunter Original Waterproof Rain Boots (Were $150) $100 at Nordstrom If you're in the market for rain boots, it doesn't get more classic than Hunter. The brand is known for their top-notch boots, so you can rest assured this pair will last you season after season.

Vince Camuto Cristen Knee High Boots (Were $239) $150 at Nordstrom For all of my wide-calf girls out there, you'll be happy to know that this stunning pair comes in extended sizes. With their minimalist design, you can wear these boots with practically all of your fall outfits.

Blondo Emmalyn Waterproof Booties (Were $180) $120 at Nordstrom I personally have this pair in my closet and I wear them on a weekly basis in the fall. They're versatile, comfortable, and work in all kinds of weather, which is why I wear them so often.

Nordstrom Mia Chelsea Lug Boots (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom Some outfits call for something edgy—on those days, reach for these lug boots. They're a cooler take on Chelsea boots with a thick platform sole and mid-heel.

Blondo Symone Waterproof Knee High Boots (Were $220) $150 at Nordstrom No one likes to tromp in the rain in heels. Instead, opt for these chic knee-high boots. They're completely waterproof and have a lug sole, so you won't have to worry about slipping on slick city streets.

Best Heel Deals on Nordstrom

No matter how you wear your heels, they're never not a bad investment. I found kitten heels perfect for wearing to the office plus a few heeled sandals you can wear to your next formal event.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 75 Ankle Strap Sandals (Were $475) $325 at Nordstrom No red carpet would be complete without at least one pair of Nudistcurve Ankle Strap Sandals. They've been worn by Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, and Emily Ratajkowski, to name a few. This pair has a manageable size 75mm (roughly three inch) heel, so you don't need to be a pro to make them work.

Sam Edelman Farrah Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps (Were $140) $90 at Nordstrom On the opposite end of the heel spectrum is this pair of kitten heels from Sam Edelman. A sharply pointed toe and subtle horse-bit design on the front make them feel completely timeless.

Schutz Cecily Slide Sandals (Were $148) $105 at Nordstrom The pillowy design at the top of this pair of heeled mules guarantees comfort. The medium-high heel is also perfectly versatile and they come in three colors including black, white, and a Barbie-coded pale pink.

Linea Paolo Mischa Mary Jane Pumps (Were $150) $90 at Nordstrom The low heel on these Linea Paolo pumps make them perfect for spending hours in. Style them with ruffled socks or tights for a sweet look.

Franco Sarto Kalsa Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps (Were $130) $90 at Nordstrom The touch of silver on the toe of these Franco Sarto pumps give them a slight edge. Shop them in a few other colors, including a bright red.

Matisse Bette Mules (Were $119) $72 at Nordstrom Imagine how cute the lucite heel on this pair of soft leather mules from Mattisse would look popping out from underneath a sleek pair of trousers? Office perfection.

Schutz Liliana Ankle Strap Sandals (Were $148) $105 at Nordstrom If you're heel-averse, consider this pair from Schutz. A timeless classic, they're perfect for almost any occasion.

BCBGeneration Maxana Flare Heel Pumps (Were $148) $105 at Nordstrom The '90s called—they want their heels back. This pair from BCBGeneration is proof that fashion is circular and that fashion moments from three decades ago are relevant again. Feel old yet?

When Is The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2024?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opened for Icon cardholders on July 9, then for Ambassadors and Influencers on July 10 and July 11, respectively.

On July 15, the sale opened for everyone. The deals run through August 4, but fair warning—the best finds are going to go quick.

Which Brands Will Be On Sale?

Tons of Marie Claire's favorite brands will be on sale in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. These include Adidas, Mansur Gavriel, Free People, Levi's, and more. Designer brands like Veronica Beard and Kate Spade are also included. On the beauty front, you can shop Augustinus Bader, Byredo, La Mer, Clinique, and more.